Aldgate, Ashwa Yudhvir, Rapidus, Giant Star, Lake Tahoe and Mirra impress

Aldgate, Ashwa Yudhvir, Rapidus, Giant Star, Lake Tahoe and Mirra impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 26).
Inner sand:
1200m: Fortunatus (Akram) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively.
Outer sand:
600m: Ashwa Magadheera (M. Naveen) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Benignity (Vishal B) 44. Moved well.
1000m: Air Blast (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42. Worked well. Chisox (Rozario), Mitsuro (Sai Vamsi) 1-14, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Eternal Princess (Suraj) 1-11.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Aircraft (Rajesh B) 1-16, 600/44. In fine shape. Ultimate Choice (Vishal B) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Note. Skyfire (P. Surya) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.
1200m: Only You (Akram) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Pleased. Tifanny (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Tranquilo (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Aldgate (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Wonderful (Shinde), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. A fit pair. Tycoonist (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Worked impressively. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy. King Pompous (Saddam H), Golden Ring (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They finished together. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.
1400m: Love (Shinde), Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former joined at 600m and finished level. Rapidus (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Pink Jasmine (Shreyas) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Giant Star (Suraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Montelena (rb), Kulsum (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Automatic (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Mirra (S. John) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In fine nick.
1600m: Lake Tahoe (Arul) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1200m: Kalamitsi (Indrajeet), Listen To Me (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Southern Chrome (Darshan), Elite Crown (G. Vivek) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Albinus (Hindu S), Trevalius (Saqlain) 1-21, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished four lengths ahead. El Alamein (Rayan), Firefinch (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Defining Power (B. Harish), Kallu Sekkare (Nazerul) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. They took a level jump. Star Glory (Shinde), Born King (Suraj) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished two lengths ahead. Douglas (Arul), Holy Wish (Jagadeesh) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. Launterbunnen (rb), Divine Masculine (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Southern Force (Rayan), Flying Brave (Aliyar) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Master Of Courage (Nazerul) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Enigma (Kirtis B) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out smartly.
