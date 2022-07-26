Aldgate, Ashwa Yudhvir, Rapidus, Giant Star, Lake Tahoe and Mirra impress

July 26, 2022 14:49 IST

Aldgate, Ashwa Yudhvir, Rapidus, Giant Star, Lake Tahoe and Mirra impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 26).

Inner sand:

1200m: Fortunatus (Akram) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Ashwa Magadheera (M. Naveen) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Benignity (Vishal B) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Air Blast (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42. Worked well. Chisox (Rozario), Mitsuro (Sai Vamsi) 1-14, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Eternal Princess (Suraj) 1-11.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Aircraft (Rajesh B) 1-16, 600/44. In fine shape. Ultimate Choice (Vishal B) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Note. Skyfire (P. Surya) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.

1200m: Only You (Akram) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Pleased. Tifanny (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Tranquilo (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Aldgate (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Wonderful (Shinde), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. A fit pair. Tycoonist (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Worked impressively. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy. King Pompous (Saddam H), Golden Ring (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They finished together. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Love (Shinde), Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former joined at 600m and finished level. Rapidus (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Pink Jasmine (Shreyas) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Giant Star (Suraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Montelena (rb), Kulsum (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Automatic (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Mirra (S. John) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In fine nick.

1600m: Lake Tahoe (Arul) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Kalamitsi (Indrajeet), Listen To Me (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Southern Chrome (Darshan), Elite Crown (G. Vivek) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Albinus (Hindu S), Trevalius (Saqlain) 1-21, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished four lengths ahead. El Alamein (Rayan), Firefinch (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Defining Power (B. Harish), Kallu Sekkare (Nazerul) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. They took a level jump. Star Glory (Shinde), Born King (Suraj) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished two lengths ahead. Douglas (Arul), Holy Wish (Jagadeesh) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. Launterbunnen (rb), Divine Masculine (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Southern Force (Rayan), Flying Brave (Aliyar) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Master Of Courage (Nazerul) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Enigma (Kirtis B) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out smartly.