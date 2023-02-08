Albinus and Loch Lomond impress

February 08, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Albinus and Loch Lomond impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 8).

Outer sand: 800m: Lionel (Farhan Alam) 58, 600/43.5. Handy.

1000m: Oberon (rb) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Albinus (Farhan Alam) 1-10.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Pleased. Loch Lomond (rb) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Voyager (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Former finished a length in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Chaposa Springs (rb) 39. Moved well. Star Waves (rb) 41, Extended. Antigua (Md. Feroz) 42.5. In fine condition. Fortune Chakram (S. Imran), Angelino (rb) 44. They were easy. DnIt Again (Farhan Alam) 40.5. Maintains form. Reign Illustrious (Shyam Kumar), Sea Waters (Farid Ansari) 42. They were urged and finished together. Yesterday (rb) 45. Easy.

800m: Durango (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Haran (rb), Three Of A Kind (rb) 55.5, 600/41. They are in fine trim. Renegade (Inayat) 58.5, 600/44. Unextended. Jahzara (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Pushed. Full Of Surprise (Farhan Alam) 59, 600/43.5. Urged.

1000m: Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 1-16.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit. A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Stars) (Manikandan), Sea Waters (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. A 3-y-o (Total Gallery - Megara) (rb), A Wink Annda Smile (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy and level. Magical Wish (S. Imran), Tifosi (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished together. Autumn Light (rb), Kallipos (Md. Feroz) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy. Rajputana (R. Manish), Velu Nachiyar (A.M. Tograllu) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Former finished four lengths in front. Tee Tee Dee (S. Kamble), Kanya Rashi (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. They finished level. Black Label (rb) 1-7.5, 800/56, 600/44. Eased up.