Albareto impresses

Albareto impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec.30) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Triple Threat (rb), Alsace (rb) and Transform (Zeeshan) 41. Trio easy. Lorraine (rb), 2/y/o Hollywood Dream (Zeeshan) 41. Pair easy. Auroden (Zeeshan) 41. Easy. 2/y/os Vintage (Akshay), Santamarija Festa (Akshay) 40. They moved freely.

800m: Arabian Storm (Kuldeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Beyond Forces (rb), Alyaties (Zeeshan) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Congressional (Santosh) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Captain (Bhawani), Southpaw (rb) 52, 600/40. Former was three lengths superior. Brynhill (Santosh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Nextstar (C.S.Jodha), Divine Magic (Raghuveer) 52, 600/39. Both moved level freely. 2/y/o Iconia (Sandeep) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Albareto (T.S.Jodha) 1-4, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/os Kora Jade (Sandeep), Whitewalker (S.J.Sunil) 1-6, 600/41. Former easily finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Ruffina (Sandeep) 1-23, 600/41. Moved freely. Astral Flare (Kharadi), Masterofbalantrae (Neeraj) 1-22, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level.

1600m: Shangri La (Kharadi), Nelsons Blood (Neeraj) and Massimo (Trevor) 1-53, 600/41. First named made up five lengths and finished level freely with others.

Outer sand.

800m: Marvel (Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/o Strong Storm (Trevor) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Truly Epic (Trevor), Toretto (Raghuveer) and Romanesque (Hamir) 1-10, 600/42. They finished level freely. 2/y/os Notting Hill (V.Jodha), Bourbon Princess (Ajinkya) 1-11, 600/42. They ended level.