Alaindair impresses

Alaindair impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Excellent Times (T.S. Jodha), Xoxo (Zameer) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Kiss From A Rose (Mahesh) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Alpine Express (Jethu) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Oracle (S. Nayak) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Harrier (rb), Flammeus (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Faberge (Bhawani), Azeeza (Jaykumar) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Night Watch (Bhawani), Adeline (Jaykumar) 53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Dakota (Jethu) 1-9.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Fundamental Right (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Dancing Rapids (Sandeep) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Sylvester (Nirmal) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1600m: Alaindair (Bhawani) 1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Grand Passage (S. Sunil) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely.