Al Fayiz, Remus and Zarak show out 

Al Fayiz, Remus and Zarak showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Minx (app) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Liam (T.S. Jodha), Aegon (P. Shinde) 41. Pair easy. Stars For You (Zameer) 37. Moved well.

800m: Iamstorm (Parmar) 53, 600/38. Pressed. Aah Bella (Hamir) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Revelator (Nazi), Royal Crown (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Esfir (rb), Tasman (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Rubik Star (Jaykumar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Impermanence (Hamir), Dexa (Raghuveer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Pair moved freely.

1200m: Zarak (rb) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Sinner (Mansoor), Fleur De Lys (Zeeshan) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Both pleased.

1400m: Al Fayiz (Raghuveer), Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished a length in front.


