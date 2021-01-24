Akido should make amends

Hyderabad:

24 January 2021 00:58 IST

Trainer K. Satheesh’s ward Akido, who ended third in his last outing, should make amends in the Step A Side Plate (Div. I), the main event of Sunday’s (January 24) afternoon races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. STEP A SIDE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat.II) — 1.45 p.m.: 1. Akido (8) Akshay Kumar 56, 2. Baudelaire (2) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Epsom (1) Kuldeep Singh 56, 4. Indian Glory (9) Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Magic Mark (6) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 6. Sye Ra (5) Afroz Khan 56, 7. Yesterday (7) R. Laxmikanth 56, 8. Zamazenta (10) Arshad Alam 56, 9. Golden Amaris (3) A.A. Vikrant 54.5 and 10. Inside Story (4) B.R. Kumar 54.5.

1. AKIDO, 2. BAUDELAIRE, 3. INSIDE STORY

2. SANGAM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 2.15: 1. Astronaut (1) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Bob Campbell (3) Ashad Asbar 60, 3. Break The Ice (7) C.P. Bopanna 60, 4. Fleur (9) Akshay Kumar 60, 5. Honourable Guest (5) P. Gaddam 60, 6. Let It Be Me (4) Abhay Singh 60, 7. Millennia (2) Kuldeep Singh 60, 8. Smarty (11) Surya Prakash 60, 9. Star Of Fashion (10) B.R. Kumar 59.5, 10. Dillon (13) C. Umesh 59, 11. Negress Princess (6) Afroz Khan 59, 12. Bedazzled (8) Mukesh Kumar 58.5 and 13. Acadian Angel (12) Santosh Raj N.R. 57.

1. FLEUR, 2. DILLON, 3. SMARTY

3. STEP A SIDE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 2.45: 1. Ashwa Migsun (2) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Dream Station (7) C. Umesh 56, 3. Horse O’War (4) Mukesh Kumar 56, 4. Jarvis (1) Surya Prakash 56, 5. My Master (5) B.R. Kumar 56, 6. Paladino (6) A.A. Vikrant 56, 7. Pedro Planet (3) Arshad Alam 56, 8. Galwan (10) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Mireya (8) Kuldeep Singh 54.5 and 10. Muaser (9) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. GALWAN, 2. ASHWA MIGSUN, 3. HORSE O’WAR

4. CROWN TREASURE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.15: 1. Chuckit (8) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Mark My Day (5) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 3. Lacrosse (1) Suraj Narredu 57, 4. Aerial Combat (4) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 5. Whiskey Martini (2) C. Umesh 54, 6. Always Success (7) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 7. Due Diligence (3) Surya Prakash 52.5, 8. That’s My Speed (9) Gopal Singh 51.5, 9. Stormy (10) Ashad Asbar 51 and 10. Turf Monarch (6) R. Manish 51.

1. LACROSSE, 2. CHUCKIT, 3. DUE DILIGENCE

5. SALARJUNG PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat.II) — 3.45: 1. N R I Symbol (10) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Blazer (3) Arshad Alam 56.5, 3. City Of Wisdom (1) P. Gaddam 56.5, 4. Esteva (8) Abhay Singh 55, 5. Ayur Shakti (6) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 6. N R I Valley (4) Akshay Kumar 53, 7. Tetra Rama (2) Suraj Narredu 53, 8. Mr. Shanghai (11) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 9. Exclusive Art (12) Ashad Asbar 51, 10. Shiloh (5) R.S. Jodha 51, 11. Crazy Horse (9) B.R. Kumar 50.5 and 12. Linewiler (7) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. TETRA RAMA, 2. BLAZER, 3. N R I VALLEY

6. GREENER PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 4.15: 1. Amyra (6) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Star Racer (14) Ashad Asbar 59, 3. Hurricane (10) Abhay Singh 58.5, 4. Augenstern (5) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 5. Blazing Speed (3) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 6. Art In Motion (13) Arshad Alam 56.5, 7. Vijays Simha (9) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 8. Battle Ready (2) A.A. Vikrant 54, 9. Charcoal (1) C. Umesh 54, 10. Exponent (8) B.R. Kumar 54, 11. Misty River (11) Surya Prakash 54, 12. India Gate (4) R. Manish 53.5, 13. Flying Queen (7) Koushik 53 and 14. Royal Green (12) P. Gaddam 53.

1. VIJAYS SIMHA, 2. AMYRA, 3. MISTY RIVER

7. SANGAM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. Certitude (4) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Glendale (13) Afroz Khan 60, 3. Jo Malone (6) Mukesh Kumar 60, 4. Mahavi (10) Koushik 60, 5. New Role (5) C.P. Bopanna 60, 6. Princess Shana (7) Surya Prakash 60, 7. Royal Valentine (11) Abhay Singh 60, 8. Silver Set (1) Akshay Kumar 60, 9. Golden Lace (Ex: Vlatava) (8) Santosh Raj N.R. 59.5, 10. Prime Gardenia (2) Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 11. Big Day (9) B.R. Kumar 59, 12. Hashtag (3) C. Umesh 58.5 and 13. Moka (12) A.A. Vikrant 57.5.

1. CERTITUDE, 2. JO MALINE, 3. SILVER SET

Day’s Best: GALWAN

Double: LACROSSE – CERTITUDE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.