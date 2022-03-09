Akido should make amends in feature event

March 09, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer K. Satheesh’s ward Akido, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the Mirza Zunnur Ahmed Memorial Trophy, the main event of Wednesday’s (Mar. 9) races.

1. PLAY.HYDRACES.COM PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 2.40 p.m.: 1. Bomber (7) R. Ajinkya 56, 2. Canterbury (5) Md. Ismail 56, 3. Desert Sultan (10) Gaurav Singh 56, 4. First Apostle (1) Abhay Singh 56, 5. Milton Keynes (8) Mukesh Kumar 56, 6. My Pleasure (2) Nakhat Singh 56, 7. Resurgence (3) Surya Prakash 56, 8. Bellagio (4) C. Umesh 54.5, 9. Divine Connection (9) Kuldeep Singh 54.5 and 10. Sweet Dancer (6) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. BELLAGIO, 2. SWEET DANCER, 3. BOMBER

2. MILL REEF PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Unmatched (10) A.A. Vikrant 61, 2. Morior Invictus (4) Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Salisbury (6) C. Umesh 58.5, 4. Siri (8) B. Nikhil 56.5, 5. Its On (1) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 6. Lightning Power (11) Surya Prakash 54, 7. Dream Jewel (5) Abhay Singh 53.5, 8. Wild Card (14) Aneel 53.5, 9. Aarya (7) S.S. Tanwar 53, 10. Coming Home (12) D.S. Deora 53, 11. Gurbaaz (3) Afroz Khan 53, 12. Truth And Dare (9) R. Ajinkya 53, 13. Inception (2) Gaurav Singh 52.5 and 14. Healthandhappiness (13) Santosh Raj 50.

1. SALISBURY, 2. MORIOR INVICTUS, 3. UNMATCHED

3. ROYAL SELECT PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Aibak (7) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Loch Stella (5) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Sport On Fire (8) Deepak Singh 60, 4. Classy Dame (11) Nakhat Singh 59, 5. First In Line (6) Khurshad Alam 59, 6. Dizizdtymtowin (9) B. Nikhil 58.5, 7. Berkeley (4) Mukesh Kumar 58, 8. Rhine (2) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 9. Tales Of A Legend (10) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 10. Southern Lady (1) Rafique Sk. 54 and 11. It’s My Life (3) P. Gaddam 53.

1. BERKELEY, 2. AIBAK, 3. DIZIZDTYMTOWIN

4. GALILEO PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.15: 1. Linewiler (6) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Max (3) C. Umesh 60, 3. Mind Reader (12) R.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Indian Temple (9) Abhay Singh 58, 5. Thunder Road (13) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 6. Soul Empress (8) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 7. Once More (2) Gaurav Singh 55, 8. Prime Gardenia (5) D.S. Deora 54.5, 9. N R I Heights (7) Rafique Sk. 53.5, 10. Blazing Jupiter (4) Aneel 53, 11. Sea Wolf (14) B. Nikhil 53, 12. Battle Ready (10) G. Naresh 52, 13. Queen Blossom (1) P. Gaddam 51 and 14. Silver Set (11) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. THUNDER ROAD, 2. MAX, 3. LINEWILER

5. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.45: 1. Vintage Brut (6) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Akido (11) Nakhat Singh 59, 3. Maximum Glamour (10) Deepak Singh 59, 4. Soloist (12) Akshay Kumar 59, 5. 5. Bugsy (2) R. Ajinkya 56.5, 6. DRD (13) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 7. Angel Tesoro (3) B.R. Kumar 55, 8. Just Incredible (9) Aneel 54.5, 9. Rhythm Selections (7) Md. Ismail 54.5, 10. Char Ek Char (8) Ajeeth Kumar 54, 11. Mark My Day (4) R.S. Jodha 54, 12. Shazam (1) D.S. Deora 54 and 13. Gregor Clegane (5) Kuldeep Singh 52.

1. AKIDO, 2. SOLOIST, 3. BUGSY

6. ROYAL SELECT PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Ayur Tej (8) Aneel 60, 2. My Master (2) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Vision Of Rose (1) Santosh Raj 60, 4. Space Time (10) Deepak Singh 59.5, 5. Horse O’ War (9) P. Gaddam 59, 6. Spectacular Cruise (5) A.A. Vikrant 58, 7. N R I City (7) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 8. Acadian Angel (3) Md. Ismail 55, 9. New Role (4) Nakhat Singh 55 and 10. That’s My Way (6) Surya Prakash 53.

1. ACADIAN ANGEL, 2. SPECTACULAR CRUISE, 3. SPACE TIME

Day’s Best: BELLAGIO

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.