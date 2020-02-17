Akashima clinches Godolphin Barb Million

Deshmukh trained, Akashima ridden by Ajeeth Kumar won the Godolphin Barb Million, the chief event of the races held here on Monday (Feb.17). The winner is owned by Mr. P. Aditya P. Thackersey.

1. PLEASURE HUNT PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Cat. II), (Terms): ELMIRA (Ajit Singh) 1, Spicy Star (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Fleur (Md. Ismail) 3 and Moringa (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, shd and nk. 1m, 5.85s. ₹ 11 (w), 5, 6 and 12 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 39, Q: 24, Tla: 351. Favourite: Elmira. Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L.D'Silva.

2. SEVEN HILLS PLATE (Div. II), (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ICE WARRIOR (Nakhat Singh) 1, Barbosella (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Sun Dancer (I. Chisty) 3 and Alta Vita (Afroz Khan) 4. 1-1/4, nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 39.25s. ₹ 13 (w), 8, 5 and 13 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 29, Q: 13, Tla: 159. Favourite: Barbosella. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

3. PLEASURE HUNT PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Cat. II), (Terms): APPENZELLE (Kiran Naidu) 1, Lamha (Suraj Narredu) 2, O'Sheehan (I. Chisty) 3 and New Role (B.R. Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, nk and 3-1/4. 1m, 7.45s. ₹ 9 (w), 5, 6 and 5 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 23, Q: 12, Tla: 33. Favourite: Appenzelle. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. KING'S CROWN PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SECRET COMMAND (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Star Racer (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Sputnic (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Spice Up (Nakhat Singh) 4. Shd, 1-1/2 and nk. 1m, 6.58s. ₹ 9 (w), 6, 7 and 10 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 26, Q: 17, Tla: 67. Favourite: Secret Command. Owners: Mr. K. Mallikarjuna Rao & Mr. Sanjay R. Goyani. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

5. M.C.E.M.E ROLLING TROPHY (Div. II), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MAKRAM (Afroz Khan) 1, Ashka Ashka Ashka (Santosh Raj) 2, Incredulous (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Arc Of History (Surya Prakash) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and nk. 1m, 4.78s. ₹ 89 (w), 13, 30 and 8 (p), SHP: 64, FP: 1,764, Q: 1,051, Tla: 11,942. Favourite: Esteva. Owner: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

6. GODOLPHIN BARB MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only (Terms): AKASHIMA (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Artemis Arrow (David Egan) 2, Amyra (I. Chisty) 3 and Peaky Blinders (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3-1/4, hd and 1-1/4. 1m, 24.57s. ₹ 7 (w), 6, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 15, Q: 12, Tla: 28. Favourite: Akashima. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: Deshmukh.

7. SEVEN HILLS PLATE (Div. I), (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SOLO WINNER (Jitendra Singh) 1, Red Snaper (Santosh Raj) 2, Tiger Of The Sea (Surya Prakash) 3 and Super Act (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1/2, 4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 38.93s. ₹ 13 (w), 5, 10 & 8 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 139, Q: 89, Tla: 397. Favourite: Solo Winner. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

8. M.C.E.M.E ROLLING TROPHY (Div. I), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): YOURS FOREVER (Surya Prakash) 1, Rapid Fire (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Sitara (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Dancing Doll (David Egan) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and nk. 1m, 4.56s. ₹ 31 (w), 10, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 362, Q: 191, Tla: 771. Favourite: Sitara. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: Deshmukh.

9. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Cat. II), (Terms): RIKKI TIKKI TAVI (David Egan) 1, Exclusive Blue (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Nayadeep (Irvan Singh) 3 and Durango (Aneel) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m 38.27s. ₹ 8 (w), 6, 5 and 12 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 25, Q: 15, Tla: 88. Favourite: Rikki Tikki Tavi. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding. Pvt.Ltd.rep. by Mr. Z.S. Poonawalla & Ms. S.Z. Poonawalla & M/s. Vijay Racing Farms.P.Ltd.rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

10. KING'S CROWN PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GUSTY NOTE (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Merry Dane (Gopal Singh) 2, Dillon (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Whiskery (Md. Ismail) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and shd. 1m, 6.04s. ₹ 109 (w), 20, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 57, FP: 2,883, Q: 1,216, Tla: 22,067. Favourite: Ashwa Yudh Vijeta. Owners: Wg. Cdr. D.S. Gill, M/s. Rajesh Sanghani & T. Amarender Reddy. Trainer: D. Netto.

Jkt (1): ₹ 5,191 (32 tkts), Runner up: 82 (859 tkts), Jkt (ii): 1,976 (48 tkts), Runner up: 187 (1,755 tkts), Mini Jkt (i): 2,499 (55 tkts), (ii): 10,515 (five tkts), Tr (i): 96 (350 tkts), (ii): 1,598 (78 tkts), (iii): 1,714 (41 tkts).