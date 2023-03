Ahead Of My Time, Wall Street and Phenom impress

March 27, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Mumbai:

Ahead Of My Time, Wall Street and Phenom impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/37. Moved well.

1000m: Come Back Please (Peter) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed. The Godfather (Trevor), Jerusalem (Shelar) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Hela (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Beyond Measure (Yash Narredu), Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Serrano (Parmar), Moonshot (D.A. Naik) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1200m: Lion King (rb) 1-24, 600/41. Pushed. Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

1400m: Wall Street (Neeraj) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

800m: Lit (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-13, 600/43. Easy.

Race track:

800m: Phenom (Parmar) 46, 600/33. Moved on tight reins. Lord Vader (Bhawani) 53, 600/37. Moved freely.

1000m: Rambler (Zervan), Esperanza (Zeeshan) 1-00, 800/46, 600/34. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Inishmore (Shelar) 1-3, 600/34. Good work. Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. Moved well.

1200m: Verrocchio (Trevor), Strauss (Santosh Raj) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Former started four lengths behind and finished level freely. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan), Livermore (C.S. Jodha) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/35. They moved neck and neck freely. Exuma (Parmar), Gimme (D.A. Naik) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/35. They were urged and the former ended two lengths in front. Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj), Cordelia (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/38. Pair moved together freely. Des Marquis (Trevor), Zborowski (Kaviraj) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 600/36. Former covered three lengths and finished level. Corfe Castle (C.S. Jodha) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Moved well. Prince O’ War (Parmar) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Moved impressively.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.