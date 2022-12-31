ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead Of My Time, Supernatural and King’s Ransom caught the eye

December 31, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Mumbai:

Ahead Of My Time, Supernatural and King’s Ransom caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 31) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o The General (Bhawani) 38. Moved well. Galway Bay (Peter) 40. Easy. 2/y/os Sea The Sun (C. Umesh), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 39. They finished level freely.

800m: Trinkets (T. Atul) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Chopin (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Easy. Royal Blue (T. Atul), Daianne (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Both moved freely. Chamonix (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Easy. Star (Peter), 2/y/o Roderic O’ Connor/Striking Beauty (rb) 55, 600/41. They were level. Claudius (Chouhan), Dragonlord (Kirtish) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Queen Of Kyiv (Peter), Eaton Square (Shelar) 53, 600/39. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Dashmesh Dancer (Mosin), Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod) 55, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/o Impulsive (Bhawani), Eyes On The Prize (T. Atul) 55, 600/41. Former was superior. Adamas (Peter), Count Of Savoy (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Both were urged and the former ended one length in front. Skyhawk (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Django (rb) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Scaramanga (Zervan) 57, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Ash Ford (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Rush (Chouhan), Racing Romance (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Supernatural (Trevor) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Regal Command (Bhwani) 1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Wordsmith (C. Umesh) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Botero (Trevor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Wall Street (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. 2/y/os El Greco (C. Umesh), Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/41. They finished level. Ladida (T. Atul) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Urged. Northbound (Zervan), Maransh (rb) 1-9, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Jerusalem (Peter), Lord Fenicia (Shelar) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front. Jubilant Journey (V. Bunde), Flying Halo (Saba) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former retains form. 2/y/o Pride’s Prince (Saba), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former beat the latter by three lengths. Hunting Goddess (Kirtish), Peregrine Falcon (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Former easily finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/o Bugatti (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Giant King (Peter), The Godfather (Shelar) 1-9, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Cipher (Merchant) 1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. 2/y/os Blue God (Peter), Fiero/Bubbly Bellini (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior. Tanahaiyaan (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Mojo (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed.

1200m: Thunberg (C. Umesh) 1-25, 600/41. Moved freely. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Rodrigo (P. Vinod) 1-22, 600/40. Moved well. Golden Rule (C. Umesh), Inamorata (Chouhan) 1-26, 800/55, 600/41. Former was one length better.

1400m: 2/y/o Smiles Of Fortune (Neeraj), My Treasure (V. Bunde) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/56, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1800m: Ahead Of My Time (Mosin), Love Warrior (P. Vinod) 2-4, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up four lengths and easily outclassed the latter by six lengths. Former maintains winning form.

