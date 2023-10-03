Ahead Of My Time, Successor and Waikiki show out

October 03, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - PUNE:

Ahead Of My Time, Successor and Waikiki showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Phenom (Parmar) 36. Moved well.

800m: Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Urged in the lasrt part. The General (Bhawani) 51, 600/39. Moved freely. Koenig (Trevor), Empower (Mosin) 52, 600/38. Both moved level freely. New Dimension (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Almas (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Showman (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Come Back Please (Prasad) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Miss American Pie (Parmar) , Moonshot (P. Dhebe) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Ristretto (Mosin) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Mirae (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Lord Vader (Prasad), Midas Touch (app) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Sweet Emotion (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/38. Pressed, Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Mufaza (Parmar), Nobility (V. Walkar) 54, 600/40. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead. Rising Power (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Pushed. Kamaria (Bhawani) 55, 600/42. Pressed. Kings Love (Nazil) 57, 600/43. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Successor (Neeraj) 1-2, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Waikiki (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was superior. Hall Of Grace (M.S. Deora), Nashvegas (S. Kamble) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Former moved well. India Strong (Parmar), Pure (P.Dhebe) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former pleased. Multiverse (Srinath), Athenian (M.S. Deora) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sentinel (Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. Decacorn (Parmar), Serrano (P. Dhebe) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Ameerah (R. Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Ahead Of My Time (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Transcend (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (Zeeshan) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Sovereign Grey (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Tarzan (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/43. Moved fluently. Misty (Nazil), Monarchy (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1400m: Vincent Van Gogh (Srinath) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Chat (Nazil) 1-41, 600/44. Easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.