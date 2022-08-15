Races

Ahead Of My Time shines

Ahead Of My Time shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 15) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Ame (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Gimme (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Flaming Fire (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Spring Grove (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Magnanimous (Jaykumar), Musterion (Rupesh) 52, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Fairmont (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Pushed. Faith Of Success (Bhawani) 58, 600/43. Easy. Tristar (Zervan0 50, 600/36. Pushed in the last part. Polyneices (Zervan) 50, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. Habibi (S.G. Prasad), Good To Go (Vinod) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sunrise Ruby (A. Prakash) 57, 600/43. Easy. Milli (Saba) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged.

1000m: Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Sultan Suleiman (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Daianne (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Goldiva (Rupesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Stretched.

1200m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Urged.

1400m: Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former who is in great heart finished a distance ahead. Midas Touch (V. Bunde), Grand Accord (Jaykumar) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Redifined (rb) 1-42, 600/45. Easy.

Mock race noted on Aug. 14. (race track):

1200m: Dragoness (Daman), Dalasan (Merchant), Fleur De Lys (Saba), Brilliant Light (Shelar), Chastity (Nazil) and Maniac (Parmar) 1-10, 600/36. Won by: 4, 1 and 3. Dragoness, who took a good jump, was racing second till the bend, easily went into the lead to win the race.


