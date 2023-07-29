Ahead Of My Time, Phenom and Fidato catch the eye

July 29, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Pune:

Ahead Of My Time, Phenom and Fidato caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 29) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Esfir (rb) 1200/600m 41.

800m: Hilma Klint (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Fidato (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Into The Storm (Kaviraj), Euphoric (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Mirae (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Urged. Wild Spirit (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Rising Power (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. C’est L’Amour (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Pushed. Phenom (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Joaquin (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Ashford (J. Chinoy), Friends First (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Former was superior.

1000m: Dyf (Kaviraj), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir), Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/44. Pair easy. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Opus Dei (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Slightly urged. Mi Arion (P. Vinod) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely.

1200m: Freedom (Shelar), Kiefer (Hamir) 1-26, 800/57, 600/43. They moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: La Belle (Chouhan), Souza (N. Bhosale) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Ahead Of My Time (P. Vinod), Sky Fall (Mosin) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Former moved impressively and finished a distance ahead.