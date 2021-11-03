Ahead Of My Time, Ladida and Godsword catch the eye

Ahead Of My Time, Ladida and Godsword caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 3) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Enid Blyton (rb) 39.5. Easy. Bakhtawar (Ayyar) 41. Easy. Circle Of Love (Hamir), Walk The Talk (Kaviraj) 41. Pair level.

800m: Crowning Jewel (rb) 55.5, 600/42. Easy. Eyes On The Prize (Nadeem), Ragnar (Rupesh) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Perfect Perfecto (Ayyar) 50, 600/38. Urged. Zacapa (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/40.5. Pressed. Godsword (app) 48, 600/37. Pleased. Royal Castle (J. Chinoy) 53.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Absolute Star (Akshay), Full Of Grace (Zervan) 57, 600/43. Pair level. Red Merlot (Aniket) 52.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Arcadia (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Bold Legend (Kaviraj) 55, 600/41. Easy. On Va Danser (Agarwal), 2/y/o Arazan/Festival Night (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41.5. They were level. Viva La Vida (app), Timeless Deeds (Aniket) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Murwara Princess (Rupesh) 52, 600/39.5. Urged in the last part. Adonijah (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39.5. Pushed. Remy Red (J. Chinoy), Power Of Thor (Aniket) 52, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Ladida (Rupesh), Aira (Nadeem) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Multistarrer (Hamir), Dubai Skyline (Raghuveer) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former retains form. Regal Command (rb) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Lord Vader (Nadeem), Hela (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Chasity (Late Guinevere) 1-24.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Seasons Greetings (Chouhan), Emerald (Kaviraj) 1-26, 1000/1-10.5, 600/42. They were easy.

1400m: Time (Neeraj), Augustus Caesar (Mudassar) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former moved well and they finished level. Latter joined at 800m.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: 2/y/o Ahead Of My Time (Pradeep), Thundering Spirit (rb) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Former to note. Faranoush (Peter) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Memorable Moments (Mansoor), Aadhya (A. Prakash) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. She Is On Fire (Zameer) 1-12, 600/43.5. Easy. Flying Visit (Kaviraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Jumped out well. Stars For You (Shahrukh) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Moved impressively.