Ahead Of My Time, It’s My Time and Alfayiz impress

Ramanan V V 7619 February 21, 2022 18:48 IST

Ahead Of My Time, It’s My Time and Alfayiz impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Zacapa (Aniket) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Northern Singer (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Fairmont (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: My Treasure (Peter) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well. Zukor (S. Sunil), Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Dexa (Hamir) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Sinner (Mansoor) 1-4, 600/38. Responded well.

1200m: The Awakening (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/37. Pleased. Giant Star (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Maintains winning form. Lord Byron (Chouhan) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Flaming Fire (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Shaped well. Ahead Of My TIme (Pradeep) 1-17, 1000/1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Outstanding workout. Alfayiz (Raghuveer), Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. North Star (Chouhan) 1-25, 600/42. Easy. Mystical Rose (Peter) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. In good shape. Immortal Love (Jaykumar), Jerusalem (P. Naidu) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/43. Former was superior.

Race track:

1000m: Golden Lioness (Mosin), Mystic Bay (P. Naidu) 1-1, 800/48, 600/34. They moved level freely. Suited Aces (Parmar), Special Situation (I. Pardeshi) 1-4, 600/35. Former ended two lengths in front. Absolute Star (Akshay) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Jack Bauer (rb) 1-3, 600/37. Pressed. Explorer (Mosin) 1-11, 600/40. Easy. Lightning Blaze (Aniket), Bold Advance (Dashrath) 1-3, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Mysterious Girl (Akshay), Expedition (Mudassar) 1-2, 600/35.5. Former was one length better. Nothing To Worry (rb) 1-6, 600/39. Moved well. Baku (Zameer) 1-4.5, 600/36. Pushed. Charming Star (Nazil), Republica (Ayyar) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bombay (app), Viva La Vida (Aniket) 1-8, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely. Zip Along (app), Black Cherry (Aniket) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. They finished level freely. Perhaps (Nazil), Gilt Edge (A. Prakash) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved level freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: It’s My Time (Pradeep), Gusty Girl (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Marine Girl (Shubham), Mozelle (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Percivale (Parmar), Numero Uno (Nadeem) and Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-4, 600/40. Percivale finished four lengths ahead of the second name who further finished six lengths ahead of the last name. Hunar (Raghuveer), Camden Town (Mansoor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Stretched.

Mock race noted on February 20:

Race track: 1200m: Minx (app), Honourable Eyes (app), Hilad (app), House Of Lord (app) and Nusrat (app) 1-11, 600/35. Dist, Nk, 1L. Minx came very well from fourth position to win the race by a distance.