Ahead Of My Time, It’s My Time and Alfayiz impress
Ahead Of My Time, It’s My Time and Alfayiz impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 21) morning.
Inner sand:
800m: Zacapa (Aniket) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Northern Singer (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Fairmont (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy.
1000m: My Treasure (Peter) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well. Zukor (S. Sunil), Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Dexa (Hamir) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Sinner (Mansoor) 1-4, 600/38. Responded well.
1200m: The Awakening (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/37. Pleased. Giant Star (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Maintains winning form. Lord Byron (Chouhan) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Flaming Fire (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Shaped well. Ahead Of My TIme (Pradeep) 1-17, 1000/1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Outstanding workout. Alfayiz (Raghuveer), Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. North Star (Chouhan) 1-25, 600/42. Easy. Mystical Rose (Peter) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. In good shape. Immortal Love (Jaykumar), Jerusalem (P. Naidu) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/43. Former was superior.
Race track:
1000m: Golden Lioness (Mosin), Mystic Bay (P. Naidu) 1-1, 800/48, 600/34. They moved level freely. Suited Aces (Parmar), Special Situation (I. Pardeshi) 1-4, 600/35. Former ended two lengths in front. Absolute Star (Akshay) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Jack Bauer (rb) 1-3, 600/37. Pressed. Explorer (Mosin) 1-11, 600/40. Easy. Lightning Blaze (Aniket), Bold Advance (Dashrath) 1-3, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Mysterious Girl (Akshay), Expedition (Mudassar) 1-2, 600/35.5. Former was one length better. Nothing To Worry (rb) 1-6, 600/39. Moved well. Baku (Zameer) 1-4.5, 600/36. Pushed. Charming Star (Nazil), Republica (Ayyar) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bombay (app), Viva La Vida (Aniket) 1-8, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely. Zip Along (app), Black Cherry (Aniket) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. They finished level freely. Perhaps (Nazil), Gilt Edge (A. Prakash) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved level freely.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1000m: It’s My Time (Pradeep), Gusty Girl (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Marine Girl (Shubham), Mozelle (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Percivale (Parmar), Numero Uno (Nadeem) and Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-4, 600/40. Percivale finished four lengths ahead of the second name who further finished six lengths ahead of the last name. Hunar (Raghuveer), Camden Town (Mansoor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Stretched.
Mock race noted on February 20:
Race track: 1200m: Minx (app), Honourable Eyes (app), Hilad (app), House Of Lord (app) and Nusrat (app) 1-11, 600/35. Dist, Nk, 1L. Minx came very well from fourth position to win the race by a distance.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.