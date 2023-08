Ahead Of My Time, Floyd and Kariena show out

August 06, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Pune

Ahead Of My Time, Floyd and Kariena showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 6) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Endeavour (Mansoor) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Vijaya (S. Kamble) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Tarzan (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Pressed. Nelina (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Urged. Galloping Ahead (H.M. Akshay), Soup And Sandwich (Lalkar) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Battista (rb) 1400/600m 54. Moved freely. Sentinel (Atul) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Christophany (Sabar), Flying Halo (Shelar) 52, 00/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level. Caliph (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Bugatti (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Easy. Tabriz (Prasad), Ginsburg (rb) 55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Capucine (Chouhan) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha), Nationwide (Zeeshan) 52, 600/37. Pair moved level freely. Julius (Bhawani), Juliano (app) 52, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Hela (Atul) 51, 600/38. Pressed.

1000m: Willy Wonkaa (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved freely. Divine Thoughts (Lalkar), Malakhi (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Blazing Bay (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. Kimiko (Atul) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed. Swarovski (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Slightly urged. Ashford (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Easy Rider (Gore), Django (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Ahead Of My Time (P. Vinod), Sky Fall (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former started three lengths and comfortably finished level. Champagne Smile (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Habibi (Aniket) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Nord (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed.

1200m: Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Aries (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Mozelle (H.M. Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pleased. Midas Touch (Prasad), The General (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Kariena (Neeraj), Justin (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former should make amends. Misty (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-800/54, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 1-41, 600/43. Easy.

Noted on August 5

Inner sand: 600m: Pride’s Angel (Shelar) 40. Easy.

800m: Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 53, 600/39. Good. Maysara (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

Mock race noted on the race track.

1200m: Dalasan (S.J. Sunil), Yawar (Mustakim) 1-13, 600/36. Won by: 3-3/4.