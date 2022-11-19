Ahead Of My Time excels

November 19, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Ahead Of My Time excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 19) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Spirit Bay (Zervan) 41. Easy.

800m: Joaquin (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/os Mi Arion (P. Vinod), Irish Gold (Mosin) 53, 600/40. Former finished well clear. 2/y/os Portofino Bay (Mosin), Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1400m: Ahead Of My Time (Mosin), Raffaello (P. Vinod) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former who is in good shape easily finished a distance ahead.