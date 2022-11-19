  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead Of My Time excels

November 19, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Ahead Of My Time excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 19) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Spirit Bay (Zervan) 41. Easy.

800m: Joaquin (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/os Mi Arion (P. Vinod), Irish Gold (Mosin) 53, 600/40. Former finished well clear. 2/y/os Portofino Bay (Mosin), Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1400m: Ahead Of My Time (Mosin), Raffaello (P. Vinod) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former who is in good shape easily finished a distance ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.