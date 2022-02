Ahead Of My Time excels

Ahead Of My Time excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rambler (rb) 38.5. Moved freely. Monarchy (Kirtish), Faith (app) 40. Pair level. Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 38.5. Moved well.

800m: Wayin (Bhawani), Sharareh (rb) 54, 600/39. They finished level freely. Joaquin (Zeeshan) 53, 600/37. Good work. Candescent Star (rb) 55.5, 600/39.5. Easy. Commandment (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Sir Ramon (Zeeshan) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Regal Prince (Aniket) 53.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 52, 600/37. Responded well.

1000m: Imperial Power (Neeraj), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former was slightly urged and finished level. Latter joined at 600m. San Salvatore (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Raffaello (Pradeep), So So Special (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level.

1200m: Minx (app) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Moved fluently. My Treasure (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased. Dedicated Boy (Neeraj), Jerusalem (Shelar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Song Song Blue (rb), Demetrius (Zervan) 1-24.5, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Ahead Of My Time (Pradeep) 1-17.5, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Maintains winning form and moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She’s On Fire (Zervan) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/40. Jumped out well and moved freely. Whatsinaname (Zameer) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Count The Wins (Ayyar), Exchequer (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.