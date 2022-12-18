Ahead Of My Time claims Betway Indian 2000 Guineas

December 18, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Dallas Todywalla’s Ahead Of My Time, ably piloted by jockey A. Sandesh, won the Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Dec. 18) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla, & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Sandesh rode two more winners on the day.

This classy colt of Excellent Art-Miss Danehill, who was kept in the last position throughout the race till the bend, manoeuvred his way through the rails on the inside and drew away from his rivals to win this classic by a margin of three lengths.

“I was very confident from the beginning that this horse would definitely get the mile trip. I got a little worried when he was racing about three lengths behind the second last horse, but when he came through and got that opening on rails near the 400m, I was quite confident that he would kick on and win the race” said Todywalla.

1. COLE GOLD TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30: JET TYPHOON (Amyn Merchant) 1, C’est L’ Amour (Mustakim Alam) 2, Power Of Neath (Dashrath) 3 and Victoria Peak (P. Vinod) 4. 2-3/4, 1-3/4 and Nk. 59.15s. ₹41 (w), 14, 28 and 14 (p). SHP: 83, FP: 648, Q: 357, Tanala: 1,414 and 494. Favourite: Power Of Neath. Owner: Mr. Ajay Kumar. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

2. MULRAJ GOCULDAS TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: SUCCESSOR (A. Sandesh) 1, Count Of Savoy (Neeraj) 2, Augustus Caesar (Mustakim Alam) 3 and Flying Visit (P. Trevor) 4. 3-1/4, Snk and 13. 1m, 22.72s. ₹18 (w), 10 and 16 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 45, Q: 25, Tanala: 121 and 72. Favourite: Successor. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

3. FAIZ JASDANWALLA TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: HAGIBIS (S. Amit) 1, Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 2, Arbitrage (Zervan) 3 and Mysticism (Kirtish) 4. Not run: Mighty Wings. 6-3/4, 4-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 11.24s. ₹35 (w), 13, 12 and 38 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 138, Q: 50, Tanala: 940 and 560. Favourite: Champagne Smile. Owners: Mr. Mehli A. Nazir, Mr. Slaeem A. Jasdanwalla & Mr. Neville H. Bilpodiwala. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

4. NAWABZADA RASHIDUZZAFAR KHAN TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: EASY RIDER (S. Zervan) 1, Flaming Lamborgini (Neeraj) 2, Rasputin (Sandesh) 3 and Alpha Gene (Dashrath) 4. 1-3/4, Nk and 1. 2m, 2.50s. ₹334 (w), 43, 45 and 10 (p). SHP: 117, FP: 3,627, Q: 994, Tanala: 11,995 and 5,140. Favourite: Wall Street. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Behram Cama.

Note: Wall Street (Suraj Narredu up) stumbled near 1400m and dislodged his rider. Suraj escaped unhurt and fulfilled his remaining engagements of the day.

5. GULAMHUSEIN ESSAJI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: KING’S BEST (A. Sandesh) 1, Galway Bay (Suraj Narredu) 2, Mad Love (P. Trevor) 3 and Majorella Blue (R. Ajinkya) 4. 7, 1-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 37.62s. ₹26 (w), 15, 34 and 15 (p). SHP: 103, FP: 764, Q: 267, Tanala: 987 and 255. Favourite: King’s Best. Owners: M/s. Ashok Ranpise, Prakash Babu, Kishore M. Dingra, Vishwajeet Sood & Altaf Hussain. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. BETWAY INDIAN 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. 1) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: AHEAD OF MY TIME (Excellent Art-Miss Danehill) (A. Sandesh) 1, Supernatural (Multidimensional-Psychic Light) (P. Trevor) 2, Mojito (Speaking Of Which-Margarita Rita) (Parmar) 3 and Ravishing Form (Speaking Of Which-Adiella) (Suraj Narredu) 4. 3, Shd and 1-3/4. 1m, 36.77s. ₹71 (w), 19, 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 206, Q: 45, Tanala: 657 and 349. Favourite: Supernatural. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

7. FAIZ JASDANWALLA TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: MILLI (A. Sandesh) 1, Scaramanga (Zervan) 2, Montgomery (Kirtish) 3 and House Of Lords (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Otello. 2-1/2, Nk and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.17s. ₹36 (w), 11, 19 and 10 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 225, Q: 104, Tanala: 244 and 75. Favourite: Montgomery. Owners: Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. K.M. Shah. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

8. WILD EAGLE TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30: JUBILANT JOURNEY (R. Ajinkya) 1, Willy Wonkaa (Sandesh) 2, Verdandi (V. Bunde) 3 and Eleos (Neeraj) 4. 3-1/2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/2. 2m, 4.16s. ₹48 (w), 18, 13 and 31 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 322, Q: 87, Tanala: 1,257 and 1,202. Favourite: Willy Wonkaa. Owners: M/s. S.K. Ahluwalia & Girish S. Mehta. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,87,877 (c/f) & 30%: 40, 259 (2 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,440 (25 tkts.), (ii) 1,510 (38 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: 1,58,463 (c/f).