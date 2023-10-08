HamberMenu
Ahead Of My Time, Chagall, Jamari and Des Marquis impress

October 08, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Pune:

Ahead Of My Time, Chagall, Jamari and Des Marquis impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan0 41. Easy. 2/y/os Mother’s Grace (M.S. Deora), Amadeo (Srinath) 41. Pair easy. Maransh (Zeeshan) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Goomah (rb) 54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Definitely (Shahrukh) 55, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Sovereign Grey (rb) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Decacorn (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Come Back Please (Prasad) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Multiverse (Srinath), Euphoric (Dashrath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former ended five lengths in front. Dyf (M.S. Deora), Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Jendayi (Kirtish), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Maintains form.

1200m: Ahead Of My Time (Bhawani) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Zuccaro (Kirtish), Sunburst (C. Umesh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1600m: Jamari (Trevor), Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved attractively. Note them. Chagall (Kirtish), Capitolium (C.Umesh) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

