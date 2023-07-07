Ahead Of My Time, Buckley and Ameerah show out

July 07, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Pune:

Ahead Of My Time, Buckley and Ameerah showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Attained (Shelar) 41. Easy. Empower (Mosin) 43. Easy. Treasure Gold (Mosin) 40. Moved freely. Volare (Mosin) 42. Easy.

800m: Liam (Shelar) 57, 600/43. Easy. Inishmore (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Ataash (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Vincent Van Gogh (Gagandeep) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Mount Sinai (H.M. Akshay), Goddess Of Dawn (Mansoor) 55, 600/41. Former moved well while the latter eased up at 400m. Divine Thoughts (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Koenig (Shelar), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 56, 600/42. Former better. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble) 57, 600/42. Moved freely. Mirae (S. Chinoy) 58, 600/43. Easy. Glacier (Dashrath), Superimpose (Zameer) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Vijaya (Malam), Hall Of Grace (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. They finished level freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Toscana (Dashrath), Cyrenaica (Ranjane) 55, 600/41. Both moved together. Yawar (J. Chinoy) 58, 600/43. Pushed. Demetrius (Nazil) 58, 600/42. Easy. Multiverse (S. Kamble), Mastery (Malam) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Buckley (Dashrath), Ameerah (Ranjane) 52, 600/39. They moved level impressively. Love Warrior (P. Naidu) 58, 600/44. Easy. Floyd (rb) 57, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1000m: Ahead Of My Time (Mosin), Sky Fall (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (Prasad) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely.

