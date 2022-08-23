Ahead Of My Time and Well Speaking show out

Pune:
August 23, 2022 17:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead Of My Time and Well Speaking showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 23) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Arabian Phoenix (A. Prakash) 41. Easy. Verdandi (Prasad) 41. Easy. Redifined (Nazil) 40. Moved freely. Wayin (Zameer) 39. Moved fluently. Prinia (S. Amit) 39. Worked well. Zukor (Merchant) 38. Urged.

800m: Dalasan (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Urged. Meridia (Ajinkya), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Dragoness (Daman) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Periwinkle (Nazil) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Hawk Of The Wind (Peter) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Lightning Flame (Bhawani) 56, 600/42. Easy. Regal Command (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Good work. Amped (D.A. Naik) 50, 600/36. Pleased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: The Awakening (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Wall Street (V. Bunde), Adamas (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They finished level freely. My Princess (Zameer) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Good. Willy Wonkaa (Shubham) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Mystical Rose (S.J. Sunil), Beyond Measure (Yash) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1400m: Magic In The Wind (Parmar) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Impressed a lot.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Well Speaking (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Jumped out well and moved attractively. Wild Thing (Parmar), India Strong (Dhebe) and Excelerator (D.A. Naik) 1-7, 800/51, 600/37. First and second names finished three lengths in front. Mystic Bay (Peter), Amber Knight (V. Bunde) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41. Pair level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app