Ahead Of My Time and Well Speaking show out

Ahead Of My Time and Well Speaking showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Arabian Phoenix (A. Prakash) 41. Easy. Verdandi (Prasad) 41. Easy. Redifined (Nazil) 40. Moved freely. Wayin (Zameer) 39. Moved fluently. Prinia (S. Amit) 39. Worked well. Zukor (Merchant) 38. Urged.

800m: Dalasan (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Urged. Meridia (Ajinkya), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Dragoness (Daman) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Periwinkle (Nazil) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Hawk Of The Wind (Peter) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Lightning Flame (Bhawani) 56, 600/42. Easy. Regal Command (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Good work. Amped (D.A. Naik) 50, 600/36. Pleased.

1000m: The Awakening (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Wall Street (V. Bunde), Adamas (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They finished level freely. My Princess (Zameer) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Good. Willy Wonkaa (Shubham) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Mystical Rose (S.J. Sunil), Beyond Measure (Yash) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1400m: Magic In The Wind (Parmar) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Impressed a lot.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Well Speaking (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Jumped out well and moved attractively. Wild Thing (Parmar), India Strong (Dhebe) and Excelerator (D.A. Naik) 1-7, 800/51, 600/37. First and second names finished three lengths in front. Mystic Bay (Peter), Amber Knight (V. Bunde) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41. Pair level.