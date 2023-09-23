Ahead Of My Time and Place Vendome impress

September 23, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Pune

Ahead Of My Time and Place Vendome impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 23) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Spirit Bay (Zeeshan), Lord Murphy (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/37. Both moved neck and neck freely. Monarchy (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Lord And Master (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Christophany (Shelar), Thrilling (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Come Back Please (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. Impulsive (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1000m: Wild Spirit (Aniket) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Justino (Prasad) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Ahead Of My Time (Bhawani) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Ameerah (R. Ajinkya) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Geographique (Neeraj), Alpha Domino (C.S. Jodha) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Lion King (N. Bhosale) 1-42, 1000/1-12, 600/43. Easy. Place Vendome (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.

