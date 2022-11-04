Ahead Of My Time and New Dimension catch the eye

Pune:
November 04, 2022 17:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead Of My Time and New Dimension caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 4) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Silver Bells (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy.

800m: Daulat Mai (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os New Dimension (Sandesh), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Former strode out well and easily finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Queen Of Kyiv (Sandesh), The Godfather (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Freedom (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Pushed. 2/y/os Miranda (Trevor), Democracy (J. Chinoy) 1-11, 600/43. They were easy. Royal Blue (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app