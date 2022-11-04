Races

Ahead Of My Time and New Dimension catch the eye

Ahead Of My Time and New Dimension caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Silver Bells (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy.

800m: Daulat Mai (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os New Dimension (Sandesh), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Former strode out well and easily finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Queen Of Kyiv (Sandesh), The Godfather (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Freedom (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Pushed. 2/y/os Miranda (Trevor), Democracy (J. Chinoy) 1-11, 600/43. They were easy. Royal Blue (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.


