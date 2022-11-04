Ahead Of My Time and New Dimension catch the eye

November 04, 2022 17:12 IST

Ahead Of My Time and New Dimension caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Silver Bells (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy.

800m: Daulat Mai (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os New Dimension (Sandesh), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Former strode out well and easily finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Queen Of Kyiv (Sandesh), The Godfather (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Freedom (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Pushed. 2/y/os Miranda (Trevor), Democracy (J. Chinoy) 1-11, 600/43. They were easy. Royal Blue (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.