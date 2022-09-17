Ahead Of My TIme and Mont Blanc show out

Ahead Of My TIme and Mont Blanc showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Amped (Daman), Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 50, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Bombay (M. Alam) 53, 600/40. Pushed.

1000m: Fortunate Son (Parmar), Maniac (Dhebe) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was superior. Mont Blanc (J. Chinoy), Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Love Warrior (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Former excelled.

1200m: My Treasure (S.J. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Goldiva (Vinod), Good To Go (Mosin) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former beat the latter by a distance.

1600m: Arc De Triomphe (Nirmal) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

Note: Due to incessant rainfall on Thursday (Sept. 15) evening, the training track was waterlogged on Friday (Sept. 16) morning; hence no fast work was reported on Friday morning.