Ahead Of My Time and Jamari impress

October 12, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - PUNE:

Ahead Of My Time and Jamari impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Decacorn (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 36. They were pushed and finished level. Sovereign Grey (rb), Queens Pride (rb) 36. Pair urged and ended level. Sentinel (Bhawani) 39. Moved freely. Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 38. Worked freely.

800m: Mojito (Daman) 56, 600/41. Easy. Snowfall (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Zip Along (S. Chinoy), Ticanto (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. They were urged and finished level. Wild Hammer (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Pushed. House Of Lords (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Urged. Athenian (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. The General (Bhawani) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Market King (Dashrath), Nelson River (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Sunburst (Kirtish, Zuccaro (Trevor) 56, 600/42. They were easy. Kings Love (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Superimpose (Dashrath), Sonic Boom (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and finished level . Chat (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Divine Thoughts (rb) 55, 600/41. Worked freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Jamari (Trevor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Ahead Of My Time (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Responded well. Come Back Please (Prasad) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Rasputin (Hamir), Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level.

Noted on Oct. 11 — inner sand:

800m: Mufaza (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Responded well. Joaquin (Srinath) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Rambler (Zeeshan) 49, 600/37. Moved well. Misty (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Worked well. 2/y/o Esconido (V. Bunde), Street Sense (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Both were urged and finished level. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Ameerah (Neeraj) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Smart Choice (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Impulsive (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Nolan (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Good. Blaze Carson (H. Gore), Kinzhal (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Former was urged to end level. Floyd (Zeeshan) 54, 600/39. Moved Freely. 2/y/os Gold Caviar (V. Bunde), We Still Believe (Nazil) 54, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Easy. Geographique (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Believe (Nazil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Charlie (Saba) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Star Gallery (V. Bunde) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Serrano (Dhebe) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Good work. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved nicely. Mastery (S. Kamble), Multiverse (Srinath) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha), Dream Alliance (Srinath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Regency Smile (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 60040. Pressed. Midsummer Star (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Stretched. Art Collector (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed. Friends First (rb), Banksy (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They ended level. Chamonix (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Chagall (Kirtish), Capitolium (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.