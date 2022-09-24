Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time impress

Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Balius Warrior (Merchant), Believe (rb) 41. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Tyrone Black (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 56, 600/41. Easy. Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha), Dazzling Princess (Rupesh) 51, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Superlative (Dashrath), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Both moved level freely. Chat (Nazil), Stunning Visual (rb) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. Habibi (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1200m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-21, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. It’s My Time (Sandesh), So So Special (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Successor (Sandesh) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1600m: Own Legacy (Jaykumar) 1-53, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.