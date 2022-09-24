Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time impress

Pune:
September 24, 2022 18:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 24) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Balius Warrior (Merchant), Believe (rb) 41. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Tyrone Black (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 56, 600/41. Easy. Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha), Dazzling Princess (Rupesh) 51, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Superlative (Dashrath), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Both moved level freely. Chat (Nazil), Stunning Visual (rb) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. Habibi (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-21, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. It’s My Time (Sandesh), So So Special (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Successor (Sandesh) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1600m: Own Legacy (Jaykumar) 1-53, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app