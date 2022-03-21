Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time excel

March 21, 2022 17:27 IST

Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dedicated Boy (Shelar) 41. Easy.

800m: Fortunate Son (rb), Phenom (Parmar) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Mont Blanc (Aniket), Michigan (Agarwal) 55, 600/42. Former ended five lengths in front. Wafy (Shelar) 55, 600/42. Urged.

800m: It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved attractively. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Beemer (Vinod) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Golden Neil (Aniket), Zip Along (Agarwal) 1-11, 600/43. Former was two lengths better. Royal Castle (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-22, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Key To The Mint (Vinod) 1-36, 600/40. Worked well. Aah Bella (Hamir), Sky Storm (Raghuveer) 1-40, 600/41. Former superior.

Outer sand:

1000m: Metzinger (A. Prakash) 1-10, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Attained (rb) 1-7, 600/41. Moved well. She Is On Fire (Zervan) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Mufaza (D.A. Naik), Gimme (Parmar) and Amped (Daman) 1-11, 600/42. They moved level freely.

Outer strip of race track: 600m: Sonisha (rb) 37. Moved freely. Wayin (rb) 38. Easy. Moment Of Madness (rb), Edmund (Parmar) 39. They were easy.

1000m: Birkin Blower (Nazil) 1-00, 600/34. Moved impressively.

1200m: Lightning Blaze (Aniket), Charming Star (app) 1-16, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Alejandro (Bhawani), Sentinel (rb) 1-21, 600/37. Pair moved together freely.