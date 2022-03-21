Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time excel
Ahead Of My Time and It’s My Time excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 21) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Dedicated Boy (Shelar) 41. Easy.
800m: Fortunate Son (rb), Phenom (Parmar) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Mont Blanc (Aniket), Michigan (Agarwal) 55, 600/42. Former ended five lengths in front. Wafy (Shelar) 55, 600/42. Urged.
800m: It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved attractively. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Beemer (Vinod) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Golden Neil (Aniket), Zip Along (Agarwal) 1-11, 600/43. Former was two lengths better. Royal Castle (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.
1200m: Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-22, 600/41. Moved well.
1400m: Key To The Mint (Vinod) 1-36, 600/40. Worked well. Aah Bella (Hamir), Sky Storm (Raghuveer) 1-40, 600/41. Former superior.
Outer sand:
1000m: Metzinger (A. Prakash) 1-10, 600/42. Easy.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1000m: Attained (rb) 1-7, 600/41. Moved well. She Is On Fire (Zervan) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Mufaza (D.A. Naik), Gimme (Parmar) and Amped (Daman) 1-11, 600/42. They moved level freely.
Outer strip of race track: 600m: Sonisha (rb) 37. Moved freely. Wayin (rb) 38. Easy. Moment Of Madness (rb), Edmund (Parmar) 39. They were easy.
1000m: Birkin Blower (Nazil) 1-00, 600/34. Moved impressively.
1200m: Lightning Blaze (Aniket), Charming Star (app) 1-16, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Alejandro (Bhawani), Sentinel (rb) 1-21, 600/37. Pair moved together freely.
