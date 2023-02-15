ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead Of My Time and Fighton impress

February 15, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Ahead Of My Time and Fighton impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 15) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde), Supreme Spirit (Shelar) 41. Pair level.

800m: Hooves Of Thunder (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Fighton (Parmar), Moonshot (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Sandman (V. Bunde) 1-11, 600/42. Moved freely. Yawar (Mustakim), Excellent Gold (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Both were pushed. Lord Fenicia (Peter), The Godfather (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Latter urged to end level. Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Jerusalem (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Amber Knight (Peter) Beyond Measure (Zameer) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Enabler (Shelar), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior.

1200m: Whatsinaname (C. Umesh) 1-26, 600/43. Moved fluently. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Maintains form. Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 600/41. Stretched.

1400m: Lit (D.A. Naik), Jetfire (Parmar) 1-39, 600/43. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Mufaza (Parmar) 1-40, 600/43. Moved freely. Maransh (Zervan) 1-41, 600/44. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Judy Blue Eyes (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. She Is On Fire (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

