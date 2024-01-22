ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead Of My Time and Cascade excel

January 22, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Ahead Of My Time and Cascade excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya) 39. Easy. Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 41. Easy. Synthesis (Suraj Narredu) 40. Easy.

800m: Adonis (Merchant) 54, 600/39. Pressed. Market King (S. Amit), Outlander (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Decacorn (Parmar), Serrano (P. Dhebe) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Pressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Substantial (H.M. Akshay), Nashvegas (Santosh) 1-11, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Desert Classic (V. Bunde), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed.

Race track:

1000m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-5, 600/37. Worked well. Aafreen (R. Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 1-7, 600/37. Former was four lengths better. Emerald Queen (Shahrukh), Definitely (Nazil) 1-3, 600/35. Former ended two lengths in front. Animous (Bhawani), Atomic Angel (app) 1-3, 600/35. They were pushed and the former finished five lengths ahead. Top Class/Star Mountain (Santosh), Athenian (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 600/37. Former superior. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-2, 600/35. Moved freely. Zip Along (rb), Star Of Asia (Aniket) 1-3, 600/35. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-4, 600/35. Moved well. Aries (Atul), Golden Thunder (Bhawani) 1-2, 600/35. They were urged and finished level. Ahead Of My Time (Bhawani), Lord Vader (Atul) 59, 800/47, 600/33. Former made up three lengths and comfortably finished six lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Seeking Alpha (Kirtish), Picasso (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Cascade (app) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Major Saab (Merchant), Ekla Cholo (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ashwa Magadheera (Merchant), Ashwa Yashodhra (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

Mock race — race track.

1600m: Juliette (Bhawani), Blazing Bay (Merchant) 1-38, 600/35. Former finished a distance ahead.

Mock race noted on Jan. 21: Race track: 1400m: Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan), Sunburst (N. Bhosale), Ticanto (Mustakim) and Yuletide (Aniket) 1-23, 600/34. Northern Lights who won the race by a distance was the pick.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US