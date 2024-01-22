Ahead Of My Time and Cascade excel

January 22, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Ahead Of My Time and Cascade excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya) 39. Easy. Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 41. Easy. Synthesis (Suraj Narredu) 40. Easy.

800m: Adonis (Merchant) 54, 600/39. Pressed. Market King (S. Amit), Outlander (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Decacorn (Parmar), Serrano (P. Dhebe) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Pressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Substantial (H.M. Akshay), Nashvegas (Santosh) 1-11, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Desert Classic (V. Bunde), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed.

Race track:

1000m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-5, 600/37. Worked well. Aafreen (R. Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 1-7, 600/37. Former was four lengths better. Emerald Queen (Shahrukh), Definitely (Nazil) 1-3, 600/35. Former ended two lengths in front. Animous (Bhawani), Atomic Angel (app) 1-3, 600/35. They were pushed and the former finished five lengths ahead. Top Class/Star Mountain (Santosh), Athenian (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 600/37. Former superior. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-2, 600/35. Moved freely. Zip Along (rb), Star Of Asia (Aniket) 1-3, 600/35. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-4, 600/35. Moved well. Aries (Atul), Golden Thunder (Bhawani) 1-2, 600/35. They were urged and finished level. Ahead Of My Time (Bhawani), Lord Vader (Atul) 59, 800/47, 600/33. Former made up three lengths and comfortably finished six lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Seeking Alpha (Kirtish), Picasso (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Cascade (app) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Major Saab (Merchant), Ekla Cholo (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ashwa Magadheera (Merchant), Ashwa Yashodhra (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

Mock race — race track.

1600m: Juliette (Bhawani), Blazing Bay (Merchant) 1-38, 600/35. Former finished a distance ahead.

Mock race noted on Jan. 21: Race track: 1400m: Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan), Sunburst (N. Bhosale), Ticanto (Mustakim) and Yuletide (Aniket) 1-23, 600/34. Northern Lights who won the race by a distance was the pick.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.