GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead Of My Time and Cascade excel

January 22, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Ahead Of My Time and Cascade excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya) 39. Easy. Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 41. Easy. Synthesis (Suraj Narredu) 40. Easy.

800m: Adonis (Merchant) 54, 600/39. Pressed. Market King (S. Amit), Outlander (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Decacorn (Parmar), Serrano (P. Dhebe) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Pressed.

1000m: Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Substantial (H.M. Akshay), Nashvegas (Santosh) 1-11, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Desert Classic (V. Bunde), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed.

Race track:

1000m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-5, 600/37. Worked well. Aafreen (R. Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 1-7, 600/37. Former was four lengths better. Emerald Queen (Shahrukh), Definitely (Nazil) 1-3, 600/35. Former ended two lengths in front. Animous (Bhawani), Atomic Angel (app) 1-3, 600/35. They were pushed and the former finished five lengths ahead. Top Class/Star Mountain (Santosh), Athenian (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 600/37. Former superior. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-2, 600/35. Moved freely. Zip Along (rb), Star Of Asia (Aniket) 1-3, 600/35. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-4, 600/35. Moved well. Aries (Atul), Golden Thunder (Bhawani) 1-2, 600/35. They were urged and finished level. Ahead Of My Time (Bhawani), Lord Vader (Atul) 59, 800/47, 600/33. Former made up three lengths and comfortably finished six lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Seeking Alpha (Kirtish), Picasso (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Cascade (app) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Major Saab (Merchant), Ekla Cholo (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ashwa Magadheera (Merchant), Ashwa Yashodhra (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

Mock race — race track.

1600m: Juliette (Bhawani), Blazing Bay (Merchant) 1-38, 600/35. Former finished a distance ahead.

Mock race noted on Jan. 21: Race track: 1400m: Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan), Sunburst (N. Bhosale), Ticanto (Mustakim) and Yuletide (Aniket) 1-23, 600/34. Northern Lights who won the race by a distance was the pick.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.