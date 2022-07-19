Races

Ahead Of My Time and Arabian Phoenix excel

Ahead Of My Time and Arabian Phoenix excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 19) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy. Esfir (rb) 41. Easy. Regal Prince (Dashrath), Prince Igor (rb) 40. They finished level.

800m: Summer Knight (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely. Majestic Warrior (app), Son Of A Gun (Dashrath) 51, 600/38. Both moved impressively. Own Voice (Ajinkya), Truth And Dare 55, 600/40. Pair level. Desert Fire (app), High Spirit (Dashrath) 51.5, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Farell (Ajinkya), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Mighty Thunder (app), Tureci (Dashrath) 56, 600/43. Former better. Daulat Mai (rb), Royal Castle (Kamble) 54, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Market King (Ajinkya), Menilly (V.Jodha) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Zip Along (Kamble) 56, 600/42. Easy. Mont Blanc (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Monarchy (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Easy. House Of Lords (Dashrath), Excellent Gold (app) 52, 600/39. Former was superior. Mirae (Dashrath), Bold Advance (app) 55, 600/42. They ended level. Michigan (rb) 55, 600/42. Easy. In Contention (Ajinkya), Buckley (V.Jodha) 55, 600/40. Both were level. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya), Executive Decision (V.Jodha) 55, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Eyes On The Prize (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Kimiko (Rupesh) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Turmeric Tower (app) 51, 600/39. Good work. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Animous (Rupesh), Royal Blue (Jaykumar) 57, 600/42. Easy. Mojo (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Lady Di (Ayyar), Walter (V.Jodha) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Northern Singer (app) 51.5, 600/39. Slightly urged. Power Of Thor (app) 53, 600/41. Moved well. Intense Belief (Vinod) 54, 600/41. Good. Hela (Rupesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Midas Touch (Bhawani), Trinket (Jaykumar) 55, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Excelled.

1000m: Mad Love (Naidu) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Balenciaga (Mosin), Love Warrior (S.G.Prasad) 1-8, 600/40. Former superior.

1200m: Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved impressively. Grand Accord (Jaykumar), Kamaria (Bhawani) 1-25, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.


