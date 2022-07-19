Aguila, Imperial Power, Lake Tahoe, Albinus, Domingo and Queenstown excel

July 19, 2022 17:43 IST

Aguila, Imperial Power, Lake Tahoe, Albinus, Domingo and Queenstown excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 19).

Inner sand:

600m: Lady Supremos (A. Velu), Artesian (rb) 40.5. They finished level.

400m: Tiger Returns (Nazerul) 1-35, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Mandela (Hindu S), Tycoonist (rb) 45. They moved freely. Chain Of Thoughts (Mark), Chandrakanta (rb) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Bruce Almighty (Nazerul), Fierce Fighter (Aliyar) 45. They moved on the bit. Golden Starlet (rb), Royal Grant (Rajesh K) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Stars Above (S. John) 1-12, 600/43. Worked well. The Pirate (Arul) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Lightning Charlie (Suraj), Sagacious (Vishal B) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Altamonte (Vivek) 1-12, 600/42. In fine trim. Kvasir (Salman K) 1-13.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Forever Together (M. Naveen) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Katana (Indrajeet) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. See My Heels (Tauseef), Love (M. Naveen) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Peyo (Shinde), Star Domination (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Michigan Melody (Qureshi), Scaravaggio (Khurshad) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Queenstown (Likith) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Domingo (Likith) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved attractively. Andorra (Hindu S), Slainte (Ranjeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. They impressed. Tripitaka (rb), Toronero (Rozario) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. They shaped well. Aguila (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Imperial Power (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A good display. Stamford Bridge (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Peridot (Likith) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Tignanello (Rozario) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Beldona (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Albinus (Saqlain), Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. They moved impressively.

1400m: Bramastram (Nazerul) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Worked well. Lake Tahoe (Arul) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A fine display. Sheer Bliss (Shinde), Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 1-37, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former joined at 600m and finished level. Pink Jasmine (Indrajeet) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Strode out well. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. My Opinion (Mark) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Twilight Fame (Rajesh K) 1-32, (1,200-600) 47.5. Jumped out well. Southern Force (Rayan), Southern Warrior (Aliyar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44.5. They finished level. Holy Wish (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Jumped out well. Pavarotti (Likith), Black Velvet (Chetan G), Mars (D. Patel) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. First named impressed. Excellent Ray (Suraj), Impeccable (Rayan) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. They jumped out smartly. Striking Support (S.K. Paswan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 46. Jumped out well. Agera (Rozario), Firefinch (Salman K), Macron (R. Pradeep) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42. First named pleased. Flying Brave (Nazerul), Elalamein (Aliyar) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. They finished together. The Athabasca (Siddaraju), The Republic Power (Arvind K) 1-25.5, (1,200-60) 44.5. They took a good jump. My Vision (Chethan K) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out well. Enigma (Kirthis B) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. Took a smart jump. She’s Superb (S.K. Paswan) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Jumped out well