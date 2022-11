Agostino Carracci and Kariena show out

Agostino Carracci and Kariena showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dagger’s Strike (H.M. Akshay) 37. Moved freely. Impermanence (Saba), Campaign (Hamir) 40. Pair level. Hela (Rupesh) 38. Worked well.

800m: Chopin (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. Easy. Buckley (V. Jodha), Menilly (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Lord Murphy (rb), Silver Steps (Kuldeep) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Presidential (Trevor), Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Commandment (A. Gaikwad), Chieftain (S. Saqlain) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Inamorata (C. Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Impressed a lot. Empower (Mosin) 56, 600/43. Easy. Kariena (Late Karyna) (Bhawani), Grand Accord (Rupesh) 50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Come Back Please (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/41. Moved freely.

1 200m: Liam (Mosin) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Petronia (Nazil) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pleased.