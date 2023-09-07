Agnostic wins H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy

September 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU:

Mr. Shantanu Sharma’s Agnostic (Antony up) won the H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Sept 7). The winner is trained by Bharath Singh.

The results:

1. VIRIJA PLATE (Div. II): WAR SONG (Kiran Rai) 1, D Golden Cup (Jagadeesh) 2, Top Rank (G. Vivek) 3 and City Of Hustle (Inayat) 4. Not run: Cappadocia. Hd, 2-1/2 and 3. 1m, 07.37s. ₹22 (w), 14, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 50, FP: 80, Q: 133, Trinella: 520, Exacta: 2,528. Favourite: War Song. Owner: Swiss Stud & Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: C. Girinath.

2. VIRIJA PLATE (Div. I): RED HILLS (S. John) 1, Meraki (Koshi K) 2, Mystical Merlin (T. Pavan) 3 and City Of Gravitas (Inayat) 4. 1/2, 6-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 07.55s. ₹18 (w), 11, 12 and 17 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 51, FP: 42, Q: 19, Trinella: 207, Exacta: 471. Favourite: Red Hills. Owners: Mr. K. Rakesh Raje Urs & Mr. Rakesh Vijayakumar. Trainer: S. Ashwin Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. SOMANATHPUR PLATE (Div. II): EMBOSOM (Shreyas S) 1, Mighty Swallow (Arvind K) 2, Sensational Title (Arshad) 3 and Raaz (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Debonair. Lnk, 4-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 27.46s. ₹24 (w), 13, 13 and 24 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 42, FP: 127, Q: 57, Trinella: 1,086, Exacta: 5,257. Favourite: Embosom. Owners: Mr. S.M. Choudury, Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda & Mr. A. Muniraja. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

4. J.H. FOLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY: IRISH COFFEE (Arvind K), Achook (P.P. Dhebe) (Dead Heat) 1, Imperius (Md. Sameer) 3 and Loch Lomond (Trevor) 4. Dead Heat, 6 and 1/2. 1m, 38.94s. ₹11 (Irish Coffee), 72 (Achook) (w), 12 (Irish Coffee), 23 (Achook) and 64 (p), THP: 354, FP: 199 and 199, Q: 251, Trinella: 4,975 and 4,975, Exacta: 26,787 (carried over). Favourite: Irish Coffee. Owners: Dr. C.N. Devayya (Irish Coffee), Mrs. Arasi Sharma (Achook). Trainers: Pradeep Annaiah (Irish Coffee), Rakesh (Achook).

5. UDAGAMANDALAM TROPHY: VICTORIANO (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Anushtubha (Antony) 2, Janeiro (R.S. Bhati) 3 and Blooming Lily (Ayaz Khan) 4. Not run: Country’s Magia. 2, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 07.30s. ₹58 (w), 16, 12 and 18 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 39, FP: 71, Q: 22, Trinella: 436, Exacta: 3,494 (carried over). Favourite: Anushtubha. Owner: Mr. M.S. Kumaraswamy. Trainer: G. Srinivas Rao.

6. H.H. SRI KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY: AGNOSTIC (Antony) 1, Evaldo (Akshay K) 2, Shamrock (Suraj) 3 and O Hansini (P.P. Dhebe) 4. Not run: Forest Flame. 1/2, 2-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 24.04s. ₹51 (w), 12, 11 and 13 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 46, FP: 134, Q: 35, Trinella: 255, Exacta: 560. Favourite: Evaldo. Owner: Mr. Shantanu Sharma. Trainer: Bharath Singh.

7. PUNE PLATE: PEYO (Salman Khan) 1, Win My Luv (G. Vivek) 2, Clever Hans (B. Dharshan) 3 and Shabelle (Akshay K) 4. 1/2, Nose and Shd. 1m, 25.52s. ₹262 (w), 53, 31 and 33 (p), SHP: 95, THP: 85, FP: 1,893, Q: 1,069, Trinella: 61,211 (carried over), Exacta: 3,462 (carried over). Favourite: Amreli. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

8. SOMANATHPUR PLATE (Div. I): RIVER OF GOLD (Akshay K) 1, Burmese (Suraj) 2, Mystical Merkabah (Kiran Rai) 3 and Serai (Inayat) 4. Not run: Ankush. 2-1/4, 2-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 26.27s. ₹25 (w), 13, 11 and 20 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 34, FP: 59, Q: 20, Trinella: 182, Exacta: 232. Favourite: Burmese. Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker, M/s. Girish Mehta & Mr. K. Mahaveer Chand. Trainer: Pravati Byramji.

Jackpot: ₹19,764 (carried over); Mini Jackpot: 4,195 (carried over); Treble (i): 709 (seven tkts): (ii): 814 (one tkts); (iii): 2,695 (carried over).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.