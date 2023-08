Agnostic, Striking Memory, Sassy and Fire Power shine

August 03, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Agnostic, Striking Memory, Sassy and Fire Power shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 3).

Outer sand:

600m: Amreli (Arvind K) 42.5. Pleased. Cat Whiskers (Vishal) 45. Moved freely. Nevada Gold (rb) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Call Me (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Striking Memory (G. Vivek), Golden Time (Shinde) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ombudsman (G. Vivek), Anakin (rg) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former showed out. Sassy (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/43. An excellent display.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine nick.

1600m: Fire Power (Rayan) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fine display.

