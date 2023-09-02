ADVERTISEMENT

Agnostic, Forest Flame, Leather Back, Fair Counsel and Katana please

September 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Agnostic, Forest Flame, Leather Back, Fair Counsel and Katana pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 2)

Inner sand: 1400m: Air Blast (Tauseef) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up.

Outer sand: 600m: Del Mar (rb) 43. Moved well.

1200m: Acaster (Srinath) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Leather Back (Srinath), Fair Counsel (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved attractively. Siege Perilous (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Shaped well. Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Santorino (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed. Agnostic (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display.

1400m: Pharazon (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Stravinsky (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Katana (Srinath) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

