Agnostic and Imperial Blue please

February 04, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Agnostic and Imperial Blue pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb. 4). Grass track: 1000m: Twinkle Feet (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Strode out well. Outer sand: 600m: Memoriter (R. Ravi) 45.5. Easy. 1000m: Agnostic (Darshan) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. 1200m: Striking Memory (Shinde) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Northern Quest (rb), Russian Romance (P. Mani) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. 1400m: Imperial Blue (Darshan) 1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved fluently. ADVERTISEMENT

