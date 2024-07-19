African Gold strikes it rich in Karnataka Juvenile Million

Parvati Byramji-trained African Gold (Akshay Kumar up) won the Karnataka Juvenile Million, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (July 19). The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, So Blest Trading Co Pvt Ltd and Mr. Girish Mehta.

The results:

1. K.N. GURUSWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II): MASAKI (Sai Kiran) 1, True Punch (Dhanu S) 2, The Milenium Force (Suraj) 3 and Joon (Neeraj) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 14.95s. ₹20 (w), 12, 12 and 10 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 32, FP: 59, Q: 31, Trinella: 133, Exacta: 261. Favourite: Masaki. Owner: Mr. P. Arun Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

2. COL. DESRAJ URS TROPHY: CZAR (G. Vivek) 1, Prime Abbess (Neeraj) 2, Rapidus (Akshay K) 3 and Stellantis (Trevor) 4. 4-1/2, 1/2 and Nk. 1m, 13.56s. ₹26 (w), 12, 50 and 15 (p), SHP: 195, THP: 40, FP: 1,084, Q: 766, Trinella: 6,071, Exacta: 20,147. Favourite: Tripitaka. Owners: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran & M/s. Blazing Saddles(PF). Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. K.N. GURUSWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I): FLIGHT ON (Trevor) 1, Alsvior (Arvind K) 2, Windcleaver (Dhanu S) 3 and Mister Brown (L.A. Rozario) 4. 12-3/4, 7-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 13.12s. ₹12 (w), 10, 17 and 28 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 72, FP: 52, Q: 33, Trinella: 645, Exacta: 6,416. Favourite: Flight On. Owners: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran, Mr. Ashok Ranpise & Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. KARNATAKA JUVENILE MILLION: AFRICAN GOLD (Akshay K) 1, Masato (G. Vivek) 2, Excellent Lass (Suraj) 3 and Densetsu (Sandesh) 4. 7-3/4, 1-3/4 and 8-1/2. 1m, 25.77s. ₹17 (w), 10 and 25 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 45, FP: 154, Q: 90, Trinella: 147, Exacta: 258. Favourite: African Gold. Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, So Blest Trading Co Pvt Ltd and Mr. Girish Mehta. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

5. USHA STUD PLATE: GRIZZLY (Sai Kiran) 1, Blue God (Antony) 2, Irish Rockstar (Sandesh) 3 and Constable (J. Chinoy) 4. 5-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 26.58s. ₹132 (w), 25, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 40, FP: 587, Q: 257, Trinella: 4,524, Exacta: 8,355. Favourite: Constable. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Warren Singh.

6. MOONLIGHT ROMANCE PLATE: FREE TO PLAY (Antony) 1, Akasi (Arvind K) 2, Phoenix Surprise (Ikram Ahmed) 3 and Pettes Love (Abdul Fazal) 4. 4-1/4, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 29.34s. ₹29 (w), 14, 19 and 135 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 220, FP: 243, Q: 207, Trinella: 8,129, Exacta: 47,712. Favourite: Firefinch. Owner: Mr. Srinivasa M. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

Jackpot: ₹2,107 (97 tkts.); Runner up: 315 (278 tkts.); Treble (i): 112 (61 tkts.); (ii): 528 (24 tkts.).