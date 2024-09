African Gold should score over in the Y. Shaker Rao Memorial Deccan Colts Championship Stakes

The three-year-old gelding African Gold, who is in great heart, should score over his rivals in the Y. Shaker Rao Memorial Deccan Colts Championship Stakes, the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 8) races.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be no false rails.

1. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.55 p.m.: 1. Blazing Saddle (7) P. Sai K 56, 2. Country’s Maximus (6) A.A. Vikrant 56, 3. Hoping High (---), 4. One N Only (12) Kuldeep Sr. 56, 5. Peanut (4) Mukesh 56, 6. Torchbearer (8) Ashad Asbar 56, 7. Aos Si (5) Akshay K 54.5, 8. Elegant Lady (10) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 9. Freedom Touch (9) Neeraj 54.5, 10. Lady Jane (3) Md. Ekram 54.5, 11. Queen Of Kings (11) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 12. Total Control (1) Vivek 54.5 and 13. Vital Sign (2) B.R. Kumar 54.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. AOS SI, 2. QUEEN OF KINGS, 3. FREEDOM TOUCH

2. A. KRISHNA SWAMY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.30: 1. Australia (7) Yash Narredu 61.5, 2. Rival (3) Santosh Raj 59.5, 3. Nucleus (2) Mohit 59, 4. Wind Sprite (9) Likith Appu 57, 5. Top In Class (1) Surya Prakash 54.5, 6. Espionage (5) Kuldeep Sr. 53, 7. Final Judgement (6) Ashad Asbar 53, 8. Red Snaper (8) B.R. Kumar 53 and 9. Worcester (4) Vivek G 53.

1. ESPIONAGE, 2. FINAL JUDGEMENT, 3. AUSTRALIA

ADVERTISEMENT

3. ARTILLERY CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.05: 1. Unchaihshravas (4) Neeraj 60, 2. Nonpareil (9) Akshay K 59.5, 3. In Proposito (7) Abhay Singh 58.5, 4. Sweet Dancer (3) Vivek 58, 5. Quality Warrior (5) A.A. Vikrant 57, 6. Pinatubo (1) Kuldeep Sr. 56.5, 7. Royal Pal (6) R.S. Jodha 56.5, 8. Jet Falcon (11) B. Nikhil 55, 9. Club Queen (10) Md. Ekram 53, 10. Exclusive Spark (8) Mohit 52.5 and 11. Master Touch (2) Surya Prakash 52.5.

1. NONPAREIL, 2. UNCHAISHRAVAS, 3. IN PROPOSITO

4. NICE FELLA PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 80 and above (Cat. I) — 3.40: 1. Siddharth (6) Akshay K 62.5, 2. Candy Girl (5) Md. Ekram 60, 3. Huntingdon (3) S. Saqlain 60, 4. Akido (2) Gaurav 57, 5. Shadow Of The Moon (7) Vivek G 51.5, 6. Lucky Zone (1) Surya Prakash 50 and 7. Baisa (4) Arjun 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. SIDDHARTH, 2. HUNTINGDON, 3. CANDY GIRL

5. Y. SHANKER RAO MEMORIAL DECCAN COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr. 3), (1,600m) (Terms), Colts and Geldings, 3-y-o only — 4.15: 1. African Gold (3) Akshay K 56, 2. Calistoga (7) Vivek G 56, 3. Desert Hero (6) Kuldeep Sr. 56, 4. Flying Fury (5) P. Sai K 56, 5. King Immortal (4) Ashad Asbar 56, 6. Oliver’s Mount (9) S. Saqlain 56, 7. Secret Saint (2) Antony Raj 56, 8. Star Honour (8) Suraj Narredu 56 and 9. Verrazzano (1) Yash Narredu 56.

1. AFRICAN GOLD, 2. OLIVER’S MOUNT, 3. CALISTOGA

ADVERTISEMENT

6. A. KRISHNA SWAMY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.50: 1. Lashka (2) Kuldeep Jr. 61.5, 2. Angelita (6) M. Mark 59, 3. Amyra (3) Shivansh 58, 4. Glorious Power (9) S. Saqlain 56, 5. Dictator (5) Akshay K 54.5, 6. Coming Home (1) Mukesh 54, 7. Santa Barbara (4) Md. Ekram 54, 8. Kings Best (8) Santosh Raj 52.5 and 9. Superstellar (7) Surya Prakash 50.

1. DICTATOR, 2. LASHKA, 3. GLORIOUS POWER

Day’s Best: AFRICAN GOLD

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (I) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.