African Gold, Santissimo, Jade, Galahad, Jamari and Supernatural excel

African Gold, Santissimo, Jade, Galahad, Jamari and Supernatural excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 29).

Inner sand: 600m: In The Light (Akshay) 39. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. Lady Invictus (Tousif) 45.5. Moved freely. Perfect Halo (B. Paswan), Amusing (Qureshi) 46. They moved on the bit. Wonderland (rb) 45.5. Handy. Del Mar (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Golden Glory (Suraj), Sensational (Shinde) 45.5. They are in fine trim. Sienna Princess (Sai Kiran), Dhanteras (R. Ravi) 46. They moved together. Continues (Sai Kiran), Gallon Of My Love (R. Ravi) 45.5. They finished level. Xaily (J. Chinoy) 45. Moved well. Emeraldo (rb) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Martino (Chetan K), Ladylion (Arvind) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Huntingdon (Afroz), Livemore (Abhay S) 1-13, 600/42. They are in fine condition. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Mansa Musa (J. Chinoy) 1-16, 600/43. Shaped well. Calistoga (Afroz), Oliver’s Mount (Abhay S) 1-13, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Majesticmerlin (Saddam H) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Art Of Romance (Tousif) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Iron King (B. Paswan) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Hurricane Bay (Abhay S), Shadow Of The Moon (Afroz) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. They moved well. Phoenomenon (Tousif) 1-13.5, 600/43. Impressed. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44. In fine shape. Never Give In (Antony) 1-11, 600/41.5. A good display. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Aralina (Antony) 1-10, 600/43. Strode out well. Aldgate (rb) 1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Aldila (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Castaneda (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings. Constable (J. Chinoy) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. In fine fettle. Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Anadale (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. In fine shape. August (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Blue God (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Tesorino (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Supernatural (J. Chinoy) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A good display. Helios (S.J. Moulin) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A fine display. Mandarino (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Czar (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In good shape. Westlake (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Chagall (G. Vivek) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Jade (G. Vivek) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Jersey King (Tousif) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine condition. Tiepolo (G. Vivek) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. King Of War (G. Vivek), Memorable Time (rg) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Nyx (Akshay), Don Carlos (S.J. Moulin) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished a length ahead. Balmoral (Shreyas), Elpenor (Akshay) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They moved fluently. Galahad (Akshay) 1-41, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. An excellent display. Santissimo (G. Vivek) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40. Catch the eye. African Gold (Akshay) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. In pink of condition. Channigaraya (G. Vivek), Golden Time (rg) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former finished distance ahead. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Easy. West Brook (Darshan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-58, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. A fine display.

Outer sand - June 28:

1200m: Life’s Sword (Afroz), Maigira (Abhay S) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Knight Crusader (Hindu S), Inquilab (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mystikos (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Big Red (Akshay) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Strode out well.

1400m: Rasputin (Antony), Booster Shot (Akshay) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Pride’s Prince (Antony), Treat (Akshay) 1-46, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They are in fine shape.