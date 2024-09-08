African Gold lives up to his billing in Deccan Colts Championship Stakes

Trainer Parvati Byramji’s unbeaten ward African Gold, ridden by Akshay Kumar, won the Y. Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Colts Championship Stakes, the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 8) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, M/s. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Girish Mehta.

Akshay, brimming with confidence, decided to dictate terms from 1000m and the gelding by Multidimensional out of Botswana did the rest by trouncing the opposition by a distance for his fourth win in as many starts.

1. CHAITANAYA CHAKRAM PLATE: ONE N ONLY (Kuldeep Singh Sr.) 1, Torchbearer (Ashad Asbar) 2, Queen Of Kings (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Freedom Touch (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Hoping High. 1, 4-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 13.94s. ₹113 (w), 23, 13 and 12 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 54, SHW: 30 and 27, FP: 989, Q: 412, Tanala: 2,720. Favourite: Aos Si. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Shankar Srinivas, Mr. Ashok Ranpise & Mrs. T. Rohini. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. A. KRISHNA SWAMY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I): AUSTRALIA (Yash Narredu) 1, Espionage (Kuldeep Sr.) 2, Final Judgement (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Worcester (Vivek G) 4. Short Head, 5-1/4 and Neck. 1m, 14.37s. ₹39 (w), 11, 16 and 12 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 54, SHW: 33 and 23, FP: 208, Q: 111, Tanala: 429. Favourite: Final Judgement. Owner: Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. ARTILLERY CUP: UCHCHAIHSHRAVAS (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Nonpareil (Akshay K) 2, Jet Falcon (B. Nikhil) 3 and Club Queen (Md. Ekram) 4. Not run: In Proposito. 2, 11, 2. 1m 27. 51s. ₹15 (w), 10, 12 and 93 (p). SHP: 18, THP: 163, SHW: 18 and 13, FP: 25, Q: 19, Tanala: 304. Favourite: Uchchaihshravas. Owners: Md. Kashif Khan & Mr. Vara Prasad Reddy. Trainer: N. Rawal.

4. NICE FELLA PLATE: SHADOW OF THE MOON (Vivek G) 1, Siddharth (Akshay K) 2, Huntingdon (Saqlain) 3 and Akido (Gaurav) 4. 3, 3/4 and 7-3/4. 1m, 40.86s. ₹28 (w), 12, 10 and 14 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 30, SHW: 16 and 11, FP: 81, Q: 32, Tanala: 116. Favourite: Siddharth. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

5. Y. SHANKER RAO MEMORIAL DECCAN COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES: AFRICAN GOLD (Multidimensional–Botswana) (Akshay Kumar) 1, Secret Saint (Multitude–Secret Garden) (Antony Raj) 2, King Immortal (Dali–Immortal Story) (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Flying Fury (Smuggler’s Cove–Fiorelle) (P. Sai K) 4. 11, 1 and 4-1/2. 1m, 40.74s. ₹12 (w), 10, 18 and 10 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 39, SHW: 10 and 13, FP: 38, Q: 32, Tanala: 118. Favourite: African Gold. Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, M/s. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Girish Mehta. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

6. A. KRISHNA SWAMY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II): GLORIOUS POWER (S. Saqlain) 1, Kings Best (Santosh Raj) 2, Santa Barbara (Md. Ekram) 3 and Coming Home (Mukesh) 4. Not run: Angelita. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 16.43s. ₹48 (w), 15, 25 and 23 (p). SHP: 82, THP: 45, SHW: 10 and 195, FP: 1,414, Q: 440, Tanala: 4,796. Favourite: Dictator. Owners: Mr. L. D’ Silva & Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

Jackpot: 70% ₹3,282 (91 tkts.) & 30%: 176 (725 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 565 (158 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,587 (23 tkts.), (ii) 261 (163 tkts.).