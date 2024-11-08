ADVERTISEMENT

African Gold, Khazana and El Asesino impress

Published - November 08, 2024 05:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

African Gold, Khazana and El Asesino impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 8).

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Bidstone Hill) (Chetan K), a 2-y--o (Fiero -Windsor Forest) (Jagadeesh) 40.5. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Masquenada) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Kanchenjunga) (Chetan K) 41. They moved freely.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Strong Storm) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Gusto - Castanea) (rb) 1-11, 600/40. They moved together.

1200m: El Asesino (Darshan) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. A good display. Count Basie (P. Trevor) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Konkaraah (Sandesh), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Manifold) (Antony) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Double Vision (Chetan K) 1-16, 600/45. Note. Khazana (rb), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Great Attitude) (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. They impressed.

1200m: Mahler (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Organic) (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/40. A good display.

1400m: Ancient History (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine trim.

