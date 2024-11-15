ADVERTISEMENT

African Gold claims the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup

Published - November 15, 2024 06:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Parvati Byramji trained African Gold (Akshay Kumar up) won the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Nov 15). The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, So Blest Trading Co. Pvt Ltd & Mr. Girish Mehta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Note: Due to heavy rain, the Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club decided to cancel the remaining last two races of the day.

The results:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. BLACK CAVIAR PLATE (1,600m): FINAL CALL (Sandesh) 1, Rock Bank (Trevor) 2, Mescalito (Akshay K) 3 and Continues (R. Pradeep) 4. 3-3/4, 3-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 39.50s. Rs. 34 (w), 12, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 32, FP: 46, Q: 21, Trinella; 119, Exacta: 913. Favourite: Rock Bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. SHIMSHA PLATE (1,400m): SACRED CREATOR (Angad) 1, Emeraldo (R. Pradeep) 2, Superhero (Rayan) 3 and Sea Jack (Ikram Ahmed) 4. 6-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m 29.18s. Rs. 50 (w), 15, 15 and 15 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 38, FP: 377, Q: 158, Trinella: 470, Exacta: 21,689. Favourite: Bourbon Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owner: Mr. Reethan B.K. Trainer: V. Narayana Gowda.

3. HOGENAKKAL FALLS PLATE (1,600m): IMPERIAL STAR (Suraj) 1, Aircraft (Antony) 2, Count Basie (Trevor) 3 and Torobrave (L.A. Rozario) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 40.96s. Rs. 47 (w), 14, 18 and 13 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 55, FP: 328, Q: 199, Trinella: 735, Exacta: 3,164. Favourite: Court Basie.

Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Teja Gollapudi, Mr. Santhosh. P & Mr. Rajesh Narredu. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. VIDURASHWATHA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m): EMPHATIC (Sandesh) 1, Real Happiness (Trevor) 2, Basilica (Darshan) 3 and Valencia (A. Ramu) 4. 7, Nose and 2-3/4. 1m 14.11s. Rs. 14 (w), 12, 13 and 25 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 44, FP: 26, Q: 24. Trinella: 186, Exacta: 444. Favourite: Emphatic.

Owners: Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar. Mr. Nariman Dickey Chothia, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. ARDENT KNIGHT TROPHY (1,400m): VICTORIA DORESAANI (L.A. Rozario) 1, Sassy (Trevor) 2, Auspicious Queen (Angad) 3 and Own Legacy (Shreyas S) 4. Not run: Aquamatic. 1-1/4, 1-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m 27.06s. Rs. 31 (w), 13, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 46, FP: 60, Q: 34, Trinella: 121, Exacta: 964. Favourite: Auspicious Queen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owner: Mr. Ananda C. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m): AFRICAN GOLD (Akshay K) 1, Galahad (Trevor) 2, De Velliers (Shreyas S) 3 and Star Glory (P. Siddaraju) 4. 5-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 25.47s. Rs. 11 (w), 10 and 10 (p), SHP: 12, THP: 15, FP: 15, Q: 12, Trinella: 16, Exacta: 25. Favourite: African Gold.

Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, So Blest Trading Co. Pvt Ltd & Mr. Girish Mehta. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

Jackpot: Rs. 42 (10,529 tkts) (paid on third leg); Treble (i): 202 (60 tkts); (ii): 10 (1,762 tkts) (paid on first leg).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US