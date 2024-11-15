 />
African Gold claims the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup

Published - November 15, 2024 06:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Parvati Byramji trained African Gold (Akshay Kumar up) won the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Nov 15). The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, So Blest Trading Co. Pvt Ltd & Mr. Girish Mehta.

Note: Due to heavy rain, the Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club decided to cancel the remaining last two races of the day.

The results:

1. BLACK CAVIAR PLATE (1,600m): FINAL CALL (Sandesh) 1, Rock Bank (Trevor) 2, Mescalito (Akshay K) 3 and Continues (R. Pradeep) 4. 3-3/4, 3-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 39.50s. Rs. 34 (w), 12, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 32, FP: 46, Q: 21, Trinella; 119, Exacta: 913. Favourite: Rock Bank.

Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. SHIMSHA PLATE (1,400m): SACRED CREATOR (Angad) 1, Emeraldo (R. Pradeep) 2, Superhero (Rayan) 3 and Sea Jack (Ikram Ahmed) 4. 6-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m 29.18s. Rs. 50 (w), 15, 15 and 15 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 38, FP: 377, Q: 158, Trinella: 470, Exacta: 21,689. Favourite: Bourbon Bay.

Owner: Mr. Reethan B.K. Trainer: V. Narayana Gowda.

3. HOGENAKKAL FALLS PLATE (1,600m): IMPERIAL STAR (Suraj) 1, Aircraft (Antony) 2, Count Basie (Trevor) 3 and Torobrave (L.A. Rozario) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 40.96s. Rs. 47 (w), 14, 18 and 13 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 55, FP: 328, Q: 199, Trinella: 735, Exacta: 3,164. Favourite: Court Basie.

Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Teja Gollapudi, Mr. Santhosh. P & Mr. Rajesh Narredu. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

4. VIDURASHWATHA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m): EMPHATIC (Sandesh) 1, Real Happiness (Trevor) 2, Basilica (Darshan) 3 and Valencia (A. Ramu) 4. 7, Nose and 2-3/4. 1m 14.11s. Rs. 14 (w), 12, 13 and 25 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 44, FP: 26, Q: 24. Trinella: 186, Exacta: 444. Favourite: Emphatic.

Owners: Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar. Mr. Nariman Dickey Chothia, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. ARDENT KNIGHT TROPHY (1,400m): VICTORIA DORESAANI (L.A. Rozario) 1, Sassy (Trevor) 2, Auspicious Queen (Angad) 3 and Own Legacy (Shreyas S) 4. Not run: Aquamatic. 1-1/4, 1-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m 27.06s. Rs. 31 (w), 13, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 46, FP: 60, Q: 34, Trinella: 121, Exacta: 964. Favourite: Auspicious Queen.

Owner: Mr. Ananda C. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m): AFRICAN GOLD (Akshay K) 1, Galahad (Trevor) 2, De Velliers (Shreyas S) 3 and Star Glory (P. Siddaraju) 4. 5-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 25.47s. Rs. 11 (w), 10 and 10 (p), SHP: 12, THP: 15, FP: 15, Q: 12, Trinella: 16, Exacta: 25. Favourite: African Gold.

Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, So Blest Trading Co. Pvt Ltd & Mr. Girish Mehta. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

Jackpot: Rs. 42 (10,529 tkts) (paid on third leg); Treble (i): 202 (60 tkts); (ii): 10 (1,762 tkts) (paid on first leg).

Published - November 15, 2024 06:50 pm IST

horse racing


