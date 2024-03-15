African Gold claims the R. Ramakrishnan Memorial Million

March 15, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

Parvati Byramji trained African Gold (Akshay Kumar up) won the R. Ramakrishnan Memorial Million, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Mar 15). The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, So Blest Trading Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Girish Mehta.

The results

1. BIJAPUR STAKES (Div. II): PETTES LOVE (P. Sai K) 1, Firefinch (R. Pradeep) 2, Fair Counsel (M. Naveen) 3 and Marco Polo (Antony) 4. Shd, 3 and Shd. 1m 14.27s. Rs. 85 (w), 26, 17 and 25 (p), SHP: 55, THP: 46, FP: 654, Q: 280, Trinella: 5,934, Exacta: 27,244. Favourite: My Solitaire.

Owner: Mr. Nirash Bothara. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

2. MARAVANTHE STAKES: CROSSWATER (Antony) 1, Anadale (Trevor) 2, Marzgovel (Akshay K) 3 and Mazal Tov (Srinath) 4. Snk, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 24.79s. Rs. 61 (w), 13, 11 and 13 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 46, FP: 136, Q: 65, Trinella: 390, Exacta: 622. Favourite: Anadale.

Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Dilip Thomas. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. MANIPAL STAKES (Div. II): KNOTTY IN BLUE (G. Vivek) 1, The Lady Emporio (R. Pradeep) 2, Avicena (Antony) 3 and Domina (Afsar Khan) 4. Not run: Everyone Godfather and Mega Success. 5-1/4, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 12.68s. Rs. 32 (w), 14, 16 and 19 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 49, FP: 167, Q: 55, Trinella: 551, Exacta: 2,859. Favourite: Multisided.

Owner: Mr. K. Kamesh. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

4. WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY STAKES: ALDGATE (Antony) 1, Tripitaka (Trevor) 2, Obsidian (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Czar (I. Chisty) 4. Not run: Del Mar. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 11.02s. Rs. 61 (w), 15, 32 and 24 (p), SHP: 62, THP: 42, FP: 330, Q: 230, Trinella: 6,229, Exacta: 7,594. Favourite: Czar.

Owners: Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. PRESS REPORTERS STAKES: RAPIDUS (Akshay K) 1, Macron (Arvind K) 2, Southern Force (I. Chisty) 3 and Born Dancer (M. Naveen) 4. 2-3/4, Lnk and 3. 1m 11.92s. Rs. 21 (w), 11, 16 and 18 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 34, FP: 84, Q: 33, Trinella: 191, Exacta: 318. Favourite: Rapidus.

Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. R. RAMAKRISHNAN MEMORIAL MILLION: AFRICAN GOLD (Akshay K) 1, Jersey King (Srinath) 2, Cascais (I. Chisty) 3 and Iron King (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Not run: Windcleaver. 7-1/2, 4-1/2 and 5-3/4. 1m 11.56s. Rs. 16 (w), 11, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 34, FP: 27, Q: 14, Trinella: 64, Exacta: 154. Favourite: African Gold.

Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, So Blest Trading Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Girish Mehta. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

7. BIJAPUR STAKES (Div. I): SMILE OF BEAUTY (P. Siddaraju) 1, Samachar (Vivek) 2, Burst Of Blaze (P. Sai K) 3 and Loving Pearl (S. John) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 1. 1m 14.17s. Rs. 19 (w), 11, 16 and 23 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 69, FP: 73, Q: 60, Trinella: 557, Exacta: 1,259. Favourite: Smile Of Beauty.

Owner: Mr. Ashok Ranpise & Mr. S. Dominic. Trainer: S. Dominic.

8. MANIPAL STAKES (Div. I): ASAGIRI (Trevor) 1, Star Concept (P. Siddaraju) 2, Ebotse (Antony) 3 and Grizzly (R. Pradeep) 4. Not run: Alacero. Lnk, 1-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 12.86s. Rs. 20 (w), 13, 18 and 13 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 40, FP: 75, Q: 82, Trinella: 307, Exacta: 1,074. Favourite: Asagiri.

Owners: So Blest Trading Co Pvt Ltd, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

Jackpot: Rs. 1,617 (147 tkts); Runner-up: 285 (357 tkts); Treble (i): 625 (17 tkts); (ii): 68 (226 tkts).

