Aferpi, Sharp Response, Sainthood, Secretive Force and Ideological please

Aferpi, Sharp Response, Sainthood, Secretive Force and Ideological pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec 30).

Inner sand:

1200: Roma Victor (Chetan K) 1-19, (1,200-600) 36. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Track Striker (Kiran Rai) 43. Moved well. Secretive Force (Suraj) 42. Moved impressively.

1000m: Debonair (A. Imran) 1-14, 600/43. Maintains form. Osibisa (Shobhan) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Sharp Response (Suraj) 1-12, 600/41. Moved fluently. Southern Power (Nazerul), Karadeniz (A. Imran) 1-14, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Knight Templar (S. John) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Sainthood (S. John), Gazebo Talk (P. Mani) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Bellator (Indrajeet), Towering Presence (R. Marshall) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy. Speedster (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1400m: Aferpi (Antony) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Ideological (Chetan K) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Impressed. Indian Empress ( Arul) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Laserre) (R. Marshall), Sir Lancelot (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They pleased. Ice Floe (A. Ramu) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Iman) (Kiran Rai), Michigan Melody (P. Ramesh) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Pearl Of Wisdom (Antony), Nisus (S. John) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Longstride (M. Naveen), a 2-y-o (One Lady Dane - Sydney) (Chetan K) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stroke Of Genius (P. Mani), Green Channel (S. Shareef) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Rule Of Engagement (Arul), Limited Source (Arvind K) 1-26, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Fulgurant (S. John), Realia (Jagadeesh) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out smartly. Redoubtable (Antony), Embosom (Selvaraj) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Roc Girl (Jagadeesh), Copper Coin (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished distance ahead.

Inner sand - Dec 29:

1200m: Aeolus (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/37.5. A good display.

Outer sand:

600m: Singhsaab (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 45. Easy.

1000m: A Hearttoremember (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Je Ne Sais Quoi (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Caesars Palace (Prabhakaran) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Note. Desperado (T.S. Jodha) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Tororosso (Vaibhav), Palm Reader (S. Shareef) 1-26, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Cosmos (R. Pradeep) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1600m: Rhapsody (rb) 2-1, (1,600-600) 1-13. Eased up.