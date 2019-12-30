Aferpi, Sharp Response, Sainthood, Secretive Force and Ideological please

Races

Aferpi, Sharp Response, Sainthood, Secretive Force and Ideological pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec 30).

Inner sand:

1200: Roma Victor (Chetan K) 1-19, (1,200-600) 36. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Track Striker (Kiran Rai) 43. Moved well. Secretive Force (Suraj) 42. Moved impressively.

1000m: Debonair (A. Imran) 1-14, 600/43. Maintains form. Osibisa (Shobhan) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Sharp Response (Suraj) 1-12, 600/41. Moved fluently. Southern Power (Nazerul), Karadeniz (A. Imran) 1-14, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Knight Templar (S. John) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Sainthood (S. John), Gazebo Talk (P. Mani) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Bellator (Indrajeet), Towering Presence (R. Marshall) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy. Speedster (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1400m: Aferpi (Antony) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Ideological (Chetan K) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Impressed. Indian Empress ( Arul) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Laserre) (R. Marshall), Sir Lancelot (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They pleased. Ice Floe (A. Ramu) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Iman) (Kiran Rai), Michigan Melody (P. Ramesh) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Pearl Of Wisdom (Antony), Nisus (S. John) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Longstride (M. Naveen), a 2-y-o (One Lady Dane - Sydney) (Chetan K) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stroke Of Genius (P. Mani), Green Channel (S. Shareef) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Rule Of Engagement (Arul), Limited Source (Arvind K) 1-26, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Fulgurant (S. John), Realia (Jagadeesh) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out smartly. Redoubtable (Antony), Embosom (Selvaraj) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Roc Girl (Jagadeesh), Copper Coin (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished distance ahead.

Inner sand - Dec 29:

1200m: Aeolus (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/37.5. A good display.

Outer sand:

600m: Singhsaab (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 45. Easy.

1000m: A Hearttoremember (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Je Ne Sais Quoi (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Caesars Palace (Prabhakaran) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Note. Desperado (T.S. Jodha) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Tororosso (Vaibhav), Palm Reader (S. Shareef) 1-26, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Cosmos (R. Pradeep) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1600m: Rhapsody (rb) 2-1, (1,600-600) 1-13. Eased up.

