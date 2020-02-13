Aegon for Sir Charles Forbes Trophy

Trainer Bezan Chenoy’s ward Aegon, who is in fine fettle as evidenced by his track performances, should win the Sir Charles Forbes Trophy, the feature event of Thursday’s (Feb. 13) afternoon races here. Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 8 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. BLURR PLATE DIV. II (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, no whip, 3.00 p.m.: 1. Maestro (8) Gagandeep 61.5, 2. Allez La Bleue (5) A. Prakash 60, 3. Dilbar (9) Shubham 59, 4. Kanadario (10) Nazil 57, 5. God’s Decree (3) K.Pranil 56.5, 6. Outstanding (2) P.Shinde 56.5, 7. Thea’s Pet (4) Kaviraj 56, 8. Arabian Muktar (1) P. Vinod 55.5, 9. Fire Flame (11) Aniket 54.5, 10. Forever Free (7) Malam 53.5 and 11. Osprey Arrow (6) Peter 51.5.

1. DILBAR, 2. MAESTRO, 3. OUTSTANDING

2. PICASSO PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. Pleiades (5) Neeraj 60.5, 2. Dancing Lances (6) A. Gaikwad 59, 3. Isinit (7) K. Pranil 58.5, 4. Relentless Pursuit (2) Peter 58.5, 5. Ustad Pedro (10) Trevor 58.5, 6. Julio Cesaro (9) J. Chinoy 58, 7. Brave (1) Kaviraj 56, 8. Skysurfer (4) Aniket 56, 9. Westeros (8) Chouhan 55.5 and 10. Arabian Storm (3) S. Amit 54.5.

1. WESTEROS, 2. ISINIT, 3. PLEIADES

3. RED BUTTONS PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.00: 1. Rhapsody (4) Srinath 59, 2. Western Front (2) David Egan 59, 3. Khartoum (3) Akshay 58, 4. My Precious (5) A. Prakash 58, 5. Van Dyke (7) Trevor 57, 6. Athulya (1) Nicky Mackay 53.5 and 7. Fencing (6) Dashrath 51.

1. VAN DYKE, 2. RHAPSODY, 3. WESTERN FRONT

4. PRICELESS PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.30: 1. Gracida (10) Santosh 60, 2. One For The Glory (15) Trevor 60, 3. Eclair (3) David Egan 59.5, 4. Scotland (7) Nathan Evans 59.5, 5. Parisian (1) Parmar 58.5, 6. Multibagger (9) Nicky Mackay 58, 7. Stars For You (13) C.S. Jodha 58, 8. Ex’s And Oh’s (5) Sandesh 57.5, 9. Grey Falcon (14) Kaviraj 56.5, 10. Silver Storm (8) Peter 56.5, 11. Sweeping Move (12) Neeraj 53.5, 12. Cristo Boss (4) Merchant 51.5, 13. Principessa (6) Dashrath 51, 14. Dancing Jade (2) Aniket 50.5 and 15. Big Ben (11) Nazil 50.

1. MULTIBAGGER, 2. PARISIAN, 3. ONE FOR THE GLORY

5. D P C KAPADIA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Brazos (2) Akshay 60.5, 2. Ron (6) Sandesh 59.5, 3. Auroden (4) Zeeshan 58.5, 4. Oui Sauvage (8) Trevor 58.5, 5. Black Cherry (5) J. Chinoy 56, 6. Mount Moriah (7) David Egan 55.5, 7. Sachertorte (9) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 8. Speed Air (11) Chouhan 55, 9. Baku (10) Neeraj 54, 10. Egalite (1) Parmar 54 and 11. Lambretta (3) A. Prakash 51.

1. SPEED AIR, 2. MOUNT MORIAH, 3. RON.

6. SIR CHARLES FORBES TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 5.30: 1. Aegon (10) Neeraj 55, 2. Leopard Rock (2) S. Amit 55, 3. Rambler (6) Chouhan 55, 4. Sovereign Star (9) Parmar 55, 5. Thea’s Castle (7) Dashrath 55, 6. Crystal Noir (5) Zeeshan 53.5, 7. Gold Charm (1) Sandesh 53.5, 8. La Peregrina (8) J. Chinoy 53.5, 9. Smokin’ Hot (4) Trevor 53.5, 10. Star Sincerity (3) Peter 53.5 and 11. Willows (11) S. Kamble 53.5.

1. AEGON, 2. GOLD CHARM, 3. SMOKIN’ HOT

7. BLURR PLATE DIV. I (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, no whip, 6.00: 1. Highland Woods (10) Peter 62, 2. Red Carnation (4) Kaviraj 62, 3. Romantic Warrior (9) Shubham 62, 4. Abraxas (11) K. Pranil 61.5, 5. Kruger (5) Malam 61, 6. Saltbae (7) Gagandeep 61, 7. C’est L’Amour (1) Aniket 60.5, 8. Hollywood Park (8) P. Shinde 60.5, 9. Moment Of Madness (2) Santosh 60.5, 10. Va Bene (12) A. Prakash 60.5, 11. Rapid Glory (3) P.Vinod 59 and 12. Psychic Fire (6) Nazil 56.

1. ROMANTIC WARRIOR, 2. RED CARNATION, 3. MOMENT OF MADNESS

Day’s best: VAN DYKE

Double: MULTIBAGGER — SPEED AIR

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Treble: 4, 5 & 6; Tanala: All races; Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.