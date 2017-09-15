Admo should make amends

The 3-y-o colt Admo, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the Mysore Race Club Trophy, the chief event of Saturday’s (Sept. 16) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

1. ADAM’S TREASURE PLATE DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 2.00 p.m: 1. Eternal Love (8) Parmar 59, 2. Beyond Forces (2) Shelar 58, 3. Goldsmith (7) Nazil 58, 4. Abu Al Bukhoosh (1) C.S. Jodha 57, 5. Divine Spark (9) A. Imran Khan 57, 6. Country’s Empress (4) Vishal 56.5, 7. Arc Of Passion (5) Merchant 55, 8. Make It Shine (3) Prasad 54.5, 9. Rising Concert (10) T.S. Jodha 52 and 10. Star Ace (6) Amit 51.5.

1. DIVINE SPARK, 2. ABU AL BUKHOOSH, 3. RISING CONCERT

2. ENAKSI PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30: 1. Free Speech (4) Nadeem 60, 2. Flamboyant Flame (5) Ayyar 56.5, 3. Arabelle (2) Srinath 56, 4. Wild Fire (7) Dashrath 53, 5. Merabella (8) Prasad 52.5, 6. Lincoln (1) Sandesh 51, 7. Gullfoss (3) T.S. Jodha 50.5 and 8. Safdar (6) Parmar 49.5.

1. LINCOLN, 2. WILD FIRE, 3. ARABELLE

3. ELOISE PLATE (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. In My Dream (6) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 2. Simon Says (4) Sandesh 59.5, 3. Unforgettable You (5) Yash Narredu 59.5, 4. Daffodil (2) Neeraj 57, 5. Drogo (1) P.S. Chouhan 55.5 and 6. Comic Timing (3) C.S. Jodha 54.

1. UNFORGETTABLE YOU, 2. DAFFODIL

4. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Admo (5) P.S. Chouhan 56, 2. Grand Accord (2) Sandesh 56, 3. Polyneices (6) Akshay 56, 4. Sagittarius (1) Srinath 56, 5. Wilshire (3) A. Imran Khan 56, 6. Huzzah’s Grace (7) Dhebe 54.5 and 7. Masquerade (4) Neeraj 54.5.

1. ADMO, 2. GRAND ACCORD

5. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY DIV. II (1,400m) Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Forest Fire (withdrawn), 2. Godsent (2) A. Imran Khan 58, 3. Golden Halo (7) Baria 57, 4. Top Wizard (10) T.S. Jodha 57, 5. Arabian Storm (9) Dashrath 56.5, 6. Frosted (11) Raghuveer 56.5, 7. Blavatsky (5) Neeraj 56, 8. Centaurus (4) Zeeshan 55, 9. Dusky Siren (6) Bhawani 54.5, 10. Asahi (3) Sharukh 53 and 11. Master Sergeant (1) Hanumant 53.

1. GODSENT, 2. ARABIAN STORM, 3. FROSTED

6. ADAM’S TREASURE PLATE DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 4.30: 1. Glorious Thunder (4) Neeraj 60, 2. Highland Princess (8) Zeeshan 60, 3. Name Of The Game (2) Dashrath 59.5, 4. Royal Mews (10) Sandesh 59.5, 5. Headlines (5) A. Imran Khan 59, 6. Winds Of Change (7) C.S. Jodha 59, 7. Fencing (6) Shubham 58.5, 8. Lilac Time (9) Raghuveer 58.5, 9. Britain (1) Vishal 58, 10. Padmakosa (3) Bhawani 57 and 11. Eagle Spirit (withdrawn).

1. LILAC TIME, 2. HIGHLAND PRINCESS, 3. WINDS OF CHANGE

7. ALEXANDRESS PLATE (1,000m), Maiden 3-y-o only, 5.00: 1. Durham Lad (5) Yash Narredu 56, 2. Excellent Gold (4) Sandesh 56, 3. Hopelicious (3) A. Imran Khan 56, 4. Kotor (8) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Montecasino (2) P.S. Chouhan 56, 6. Wildcard Warrior (7) Daman 56, 7. Aloha (12) Ajinkya 54.5, 8. Dakota (10) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 9. Imperial Beauty (1) Neeraj 54.5, 10. Outstanding (6) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 11. Pandemonium (11) Parmar 54.5 and 12. Whoopsidaisy (9) Roushan 54.5.

1. HOPELICIOUS, 2. EXCELLENT GOLD, 3. ALOHA

8. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY DIV. I (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.30: 1. Lord Arazan (12) P.S. Chouhan 61, 2. Star Comrade (7) Jaykumar 61, 3. Irises (6) Neeraj 59, 4. Dibaba (10) Sandesh 56.5, 5. Tally Ho (3) Dashrath 56.5, 6. Aeolus Maximus (9) A. Imran Khan 56, 7. Samurai (8) Amit 56, 8. Bullion Express (4) Nadeem 54.5, 9. Divine Magic (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 10. Star Scholar (11) Dhebe 54.5, 11. Ame (2) Parmar 54 and 12. Flute Player (1) T.S. Jodha 53.

1. TALLY HO, 2. DIVINE MAGIC, 3. STAR COMRADE.

Day’s Best: ADMO

Double: LINCOLN — GODSENT

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.